Preview: Wild vs. Canucks

Last Time Out

The Wild fell in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres, 3-2, on Saturday (2/17) at home. F Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota to tie the game, 1-1. D Declan Chisholm scored his first NHL goal in his first game as a member of the Minnesota Wild on the power play. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 25-of-28 shots faced (.893 SV%).

The Canucks fell to the Winnipeg Jets, 4-2, on Saturday at Rogers Arena. Defensemen Noah Juulsen and Tyler Myers scored for Vancouver. G Thatcher Demko made 24-of-28 saves (.857 SV%).