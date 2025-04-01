Sergachev Joins NHL Network

On Utah’s mindset heading into the final eight games of the season:

“Try to win eight games and see what happens. That’s what we all want to do and see if we can do it. Would rather do that and miss the playoffs then lose five and win three. Just one game at a time, win as many games as possible.”

On his first season in Utah:

“It’s been amazing. Starting from our owner, coaches, players, trainers, personnel. It’s been a fun year. Obviously ups and downs but (there’s) been a lot of excitement. Our guys are very happy with the fans and how they’ve turned out. The support we’ve been receiving from the fans and from people outside of hockey has been tremendous. It’s been a fun year.”

On Logan Cooley and who he is as a player:

“Cooley is super-fast, he plays the game on a different speed, I can’t catch up to him,” Sergachev smiled. “He’s a center, a young center and he’s very, very responsible which I like about him. He’s always down low, protecting the slot. He’s not just a really good offensive player, but he’s also defending well. That’s what I as a defenseman, and obviously our goalie, appreciate about him. He’s got that two-way game going.”

An extra treat for viewers, Sergachev showed off some of the eggs he's gathered from his chickens!