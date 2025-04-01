Sergachev Joins NHL Network

The defenseman discussed everything from his first season in Utah to his chickens

Sergachev
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev spent part of his Monday on NHL Network talking about everything from his first season at Utah Hockey Club, his chickens, and even Logan Cooley's strong play. Below are quotes from his interview as well as the full segment!

On Utah’s mindset heading into the final eight games of the season:

“Try to win eight games and see what happens. That’s what we all want to do and see if we can do it. Would rather do that and miss the playoffs then lose five and win three. Just one game at a time, win as many games as possible.”

On his first season in Utah:

“It’s been amazing. Starting from our owner, coaches, players, trainers, personnel. It’s been a fun year. Obviously ups and downs but (there’s) been a lot of excitement. Our guys are very happy with the fans and how they’ve turned out. The support we’ve been receiving from the fans and from people outside of hockey has been tremendous. It’s been a fun year.”

On Logan Cooley and who he is as a player:

“Cooley is super-fast, he plays the game on a different speed, I can’t catch up to him,” Sergachev smiled. “He’s a center, a young center and he’s very, very responsible which I like about him. He’s always down low, protecting the slot. He’s not just a really good offensive player, but he’s also defending well. That’s what I as a defenseman, and obviously our goalie, appreciate about him. He’s got that two-way game going.”

An extra treat for viewers, Sergachev showed off some of the eggs he's gathered from his chickens!

Sergachev2

News Feed

Kerfoot gets 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Blackhawks to end 3-game skid

Utah Ends Road Trip with 5-2 Win in Chicago

Another Chapter in Cole’s Career

Bennett's OT goal lifts Panthers past Utah for 7th straight home win

Villalta Recalled, Joins Team in Florida

Lightning score 8, cruise past Utah Hockey Club to tie for 1st in Atlantic

Sergachev’s Return to Tampa Comes Full Circle

Utah Recalls Yamamoto from Tucson

Red Wings score 5, top Utah Hockey Club despite being limited to 14 shots

Cooley, Kerfoot each has 2 goals, lift Utah Hockey Club past Lightning

Utah Hockey Club scores final 3 goals, pulls away from Sabres

Oilers score 7, ease past Utah Hockey Club to gain in Pacific

Cooley breaks tie in 3rd, Utah defeats Canucks

Kakko breaks tie in 3rd, Kraken defeat Utah

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah Hockey Club edges Ducks

Maple Leafs recover for shootout win against Utah

Bedard scores in OT, Blackhawks recover to top Utah

Vejmelka makes 38 saves, Utah scores 3 straight to rally past Detroit