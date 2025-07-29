Year in Review: Ian Cole

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season

Before the 2025-26 season gets underway, it’s time to take a look at defenseman Ian Cole and his 15th season in the NHL.

On the Ice

In his first season with Utah, Cole was a steadying presence on the blueline. He’s one of six players that played all 82 games for Utah last season. With a decade and a half of experience, Cole helped the younger defenseman grow while showing what it takes to be a two-time Stanley Cup Champion and long-time veteran. He showed his leadership throughout the season and was a significant voice in the locker room.

Through his 82 games, Cole scored one goal and had 16 assists for 17 points. He averaged 20:17 of ice time, which was a new career-high for the defenseman. It was the first time in Cole’s career that he averaged over 20 minutes per game.

Based off his contributions on and off the ice, Cole signed a one-year extension on March 5.

With 908 career games under his belt, Cole enters his 16th season looking to impact the Mammoth yet again.

Mr. 900

On March 30, Cole reached a significant milestone in a career filled with milestones: his 900th NHL game. In a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, the defenseman played 19:20 through 28 shifts and finished +2.

The Other Mr. Cole

Cole’s father, Doug, was his guest on the annual Mentors Trip. He spoke with Rinkside Reporter Sarah Merrifield about the opportunity to watch his son play: