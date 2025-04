Utah Hockey Club announced Monday morning that forward Kailer Yamamoto was recalled from Tucson. After he was reassigned on Saturday, Yamamoto joined the Roadrunners for their game Sunday. He recorded two assists in the 5-2 victory over the Bakersfield Condors.

Yamamoto has 53 points (19G, 34A) through 52 games played for Tucson this season. With Utah, Yamamoto two points (1G, 1A) through eight games played. The forward will join Utah's practice Monday.