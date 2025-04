Utah Hockey Club reassigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL), Saturday. Yamamoto played five games with Utah in his most recent call up, scoring a goal and contributing an assist for two points.

Yamamoto has 51 points through 51 games with Tucson this season, which leads the team. The Roadrunners next game is Sunday afternoon at home against the Bakersfield Condors.