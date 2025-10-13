Week Ahead: Oct 13-19

It’s the first full week of the regular season and after one more road game, the Mammoth returns to Utah for the team’s Home Opener.

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah is 1-1-0 to start the season. The Mammoth fell 2-1 in a hard-fought game to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 9. Two nights later, Utah secured its first two points of the season with a 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators.

The Mammoth have had a strong defensive effort to start the regular season. Utah is holding opponents to two goals a game on average, which is fifth-best in the NHL. Currently, Utah has the eighth-best penalty kill in the league with a 88.9% kill rate.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka has played both of Utah’s games to start the year. He has a 1.99 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. Vejmelka played his 200th game against the Predators on Saturday night. Read more about it here!

After one more game on the road in Chicago, the Mammoth will return home for a four-game homestand.

The team’s home opener on Oct. 15 will include a pregame celebration. Learn more about that here!

Injury Updates – Utah

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body injury, IR

F Liam O’Brien – undisclosed, day-to-day

F Barrett Hayton – undisclosed, day-to-day

D Sean Durzi - upper-body, out approximately four weeks (per 10/13/25)

D Terrel Goldsmith – undisclosed, injured non-roster

D Juuso Valimaki – undisclosed, injured non-roster

G Anson Thorton – undisclosed, injured non-roster

It’s an exciting week packed with four games, let’s take a look at the matchups below!

UTAH AT CHICAGO

OCT 13 | 6:30 p.m. MT

WATCH: Utah 16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

The Mammoth and Blackhawks face off for the first of four games this season with each team hosting two contests.

Season Series

Oct. 13: UTA at CHI, 6:30 p.m. MT

Mar. 1: UTA vs CHI, 2:00 p.m. MT

Mar. 9: UTA at CHI, 6:30 p.m. MT

Mar. 12: UTA vs CHI, 7:00 p.m. MT

Main Storylines – Chicago

The Blackhawks are 0-2-1 to start the 2025-26 season; however, each one of Chicago’s losses were one-goal losses. After a 3-2 loss to the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, the Blackhawks fell in overtime, 4-3, to the Boston Bruins. On Saturday night, Chicago came up short with a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Connor Bedard currently leads the Blackhawks with two goals, while Frank Nazar’s four assists and five points are team-highs. Through the first three games of the year, Chicago has ten different players with at least a point.

Goaltender Spencer Knight has played two of the Blackhawks’ three games while netminder Arvid Soderblom has played the other. Knight has a 3.03 goals against average and a .908 save percentage while Soderblom is averaging 3.92 goals against and has a .879 save percentage.

Monday’s game is the second of a two-game homestand and the Blackhawks head out for a quick one-game road trip.

Injury Updates – Chicago

F Jason Dickinson – upper-body

F Landon Slaggert – lower-body, IR

G Laurent Brossoit – hip, IR

UTAH VS CALGARY

OCT 15 | 7:30 PM MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

Utah will host the Calgary Flames for the Mammoth’s Home Opener. Make sure to get to Delta Center early to participate in the Seat Geek Plaza Party. More information here!

Season Series

Oct. 15: UTA vs CGY, 7:30 p.m. MT

Dec. 6: UTA at CGY, 5:00 p.m. MT

Apr. 12: UTA at CGY, 7:00 p.m. MT

Main Storylines – Calgary

Calgary enters the first full week of the season with three games, including two in five days against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Flames will host the Golden Knights on Tuesday before traveling to Salt Lake to face the Mammoth on Wednesday.

After opening the season with a 4-3 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers, the Flames have lost their last two games: 5-1 to Vancouver and 4-2 to St. Louis.

Heading into the week, five out of eight Pacific Division teams are tied with two points. The Flames will look to pick up points this year and separate from the pack.

Injury Updates – Calgary

F Jonathan Huberdeau – undisclosed

F Martin Pospisil – undisclosed

UTAH VS SAN JOSE

OCT 17 | 7 PM MT

WATCH: ESPN+, HULU

LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

The Mammoth’s homestand continues on with a Saturday night game against the San Jose Sharks. It’s the first of three games between these Western Conference teams.

Season Series

Oct. 17: UTA vs SJS – 7:00 p.m. MT

Nov. 18: UTA at SJS – 8:00 p.m. MT

Dec. 1: UTA at SJS – 8:00 p.m. MT

Main Storylines – San Jose

The Sharks have three games in their first full week of the season with two of the three games against Eastern Conference opponents. Up first, San Jose will host the Carolina Hurricanes. Two nights later, the Sharks travel to Salt Lake to face the Mammoth. The next night, back at home, San Jose hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins.

San Jose is 0-0-2 after starting the year with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights and 7-6 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Veteran forward Jeff Skinner leads the Sharks with two goals, while seven other players have scored once. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forwards Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini all have three assists are tied for the team lead.

Injury Updates – San Jose

F Egor Afanasyev – lower-body, day-to-day

UTAH VS BOSTON

OCT 19 | 5PM MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

Utah hosts Boston in the middle of a four-game homestand on Sunday evening. The Bruins will be the Mammoth’s first Eastern Conference opponent of the year.

Season Series

Oct 19: UTA vs BOS – 5:00 p.m. MT

Dec 16: UTA at BOS – 5:00 p.m. MT

Main Storylines

The Bruins enter this week on a hot streak, as the team won its first three games of the season. Boston started the year with a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals and then beat the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime, 4-3, the next night. In the team’s third game in four days, the Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres, 3-1.

It’s a busy week for the Bruins. First the team wraps up a three-game homestand with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday afternoon. Then Boston heads west for a three-game road trip with stops in Vegas, Colorado, and Utah.

At the start of the week, the Bruins had the best penalty kill in the league (100%) and were averaging the third-fewest goals against in the league (1.67).

Injury Updates – Boston