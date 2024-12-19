SALT LAKE CITY -- Mikhail Sergachev scored with 12 seconds left in overtime, and the Utah Hockey Club rallied to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Delta Center on Wednesday.
Sergachev scores with 12 seconds left in OT, Utah Hockey Club defeats Canucks
Rallies with 2 goals in 3rd for 3rd straight win
The defenseman scored his second overtime goal of the season after taking a pass from Logan Cooley on a 2-on-1.
“Yeah, it feels good,” Sergachev said. “Finally we got [two points] at home. It feels great. I don't think we have won at home in a month or so. So you know, obviously a big one.”
Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Cooley had two assists for Utah (15-11-5), which won its third straight, extended its point streak to six (5-0-1) and ended a five-game home losing streak. Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves.
“There's a lesson to learn in every game,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think we played well for most of the game but in the second half of the second period, we got frustrated a little bit. That got to our heads, and we paid a price for that. … I think adversity will happen, it's how you react to adversity.”
Quinn Hughes had two assists for the Canucks (16-9-6), who are 2-2-2 in their past six games. Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.
“I didn't like our [first period]. I thought we responded well in the second,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “We had a 2-0 lead, and you've got to lock it down.”
Keller scored off the rebound of a Nick Schmaltz shot at 9:02 of the third period to pull Utah to within 2-1.
“I think it shows we're learning from our mistakes … we've talked about them before and addressed them a bunch,” Keller said. “I'm happy with how we battled through some adversity tonight and got the two points.”
Dylan Guenther tied the game 2-2 on the power play at 15:30 when his shot went off of Vancouver forward Teddy Blueger and past Demko.
Danton Heinen gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 12:39 of the second period, scoring off the rebound of a shot by Hughes.
“I thought it wasn't our best start,” Heinen said. “I think we gave up a little too much. We relied on [Demko] a little too much. He made some great saves. But I think we got to weather those storms a little better.”
Dakota Joshua scored on a breakaway off a pass from Blueger at 2:45 of the third period to make it 2-0.
“We've got to be ready to go tomorrow (at the Vegas Golden Knights),” Joshua said. “We can't come out with the same start we did tonight. Vegas is sitting there waiting, so we've got to be ready to go right from the puck drop.”
Utah heads back on the road to play the Minnesota Wild on Friday.
“We'll use the midnight rule, and we'll get ready for [Minnesota],” Tourigny said. “It's a super important game and the last time they came here, even if we hung in there and got a point, they showed us why they're a top team in our conference. They got beat tonight at home by Florida. They will be ready; we will be ready too. That will be a good game.”
NOTES: Hughes leads NHL defensemen with 30 assists. … Guenther extended his goal streak to three games and his point streak to six games (four goals, five assists).