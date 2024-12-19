Sergachev scores with 12 seconds left in OT, Utah Hockey Club defeats Canucks

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Cooley had two assists for Utah (15-11-5), which won its third straight, extended its point streak to six (5-0-1) and ended a five-game home losing streak. Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves.

“There's a lesson to learn in every game,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think we played well for most of the game but in the second half of the second period, we got frustrated a little bit. That got to our heads, and we paid a price for that. … I think adversity will happen, it's how you react to adversity.”

Quinn Hughes had two assists for the Canucks (16-9-6), who are 2-2-2 in their past six games. Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.

“I didn't like our [first period]. I thought we responded well in the second,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “We had a 2-0 lead, and you've got to lock it down.”

Keller scored off the rebound of a Nick Schmaltz shot at 9:02 of the third period to pull Utah to within 2-1.

“I think it shows we're learning from our mistakes … we've talked about them before and addressed them a bunch,” Keller said. “I'm happy with how we battled through some adversity tonight and got the two points.”