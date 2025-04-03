Utah Wants Fans to Vote for All-In Award

To celebrate Utah Hockey Club’s Inaugural Season, the organization will present player awards following the final home game of the 2024-25 season.

In Utah Hockey Club fashion, the organization is enlisting the help of the community to help decide the winner of the All-In award to be given to the Club’s hardest-working player. This award is meant to honor the player who leaves it all on the ice, from the opening puck drop to the final buzzer, this Utah Hockey Club player gives everything they have at every opportunity.

“Our players have exemplified our All-In value from an SEG perspective,” Chris Armstrong, President of Hockey Operations, explained. “Immediately doing everything that they could, responding in record numbers to hospital visits, community events, to learn to play programs to show how much the support of the community has meant to them and how invested they are in growing the game here in Utah.”

Fans will be able to vote for forwards Barrett Hayton and Jack McBain and defensemen Ian Cole and Olli Maatta beginning on Thursday. Voting ends on Apr. 8 and you can participate here.

This is an opportunity to commemorate the player that fans think has the most ‘All-In” mentality towards Utah Hockey Club and the community.

“We’ve had unbelievable support since the inception of this franchise from our fan base,” Armstrong reflected. “They’ve shown up in incredible and loud ways in the arena here at Delta Center and throughout the community. Embraced us, made everybody feel welcome, this is an opportunity for us, like with everything we do, to include our fans in the process of how we’re going to honor and celebrate what we think has been a successful inaugural season and step forward for our organization.

“From the get-go, this team is a community asset, and we want our fans to participate in weighing in on their assessment of the season and the performances of our players and what it means to them to be a part of it.”

The All-In award along with the Team MVP, Three Stars award, Leading Scorer and Community-Obsessed award will be announced following the team’s final home game on Thursday, April 10 vs. the Nashville Predators.