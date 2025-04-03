Utah Hockey Club Honors to be Awarded Apr. 10

Utah Hockey Club announced today that the team will announce its first-ever season-ending team awards following the conclusion of the final regular season home game on Thursday, April 10 vs. the Nashville Predators. The awards will be presented on-ice in front of fans and be shown as part of the post-game show on UtahHC+ and Utah 16.

The Club will reveal the recipients of the following five awards at the conclusion of the April 10 game.

Team MVP

“To the player selected by his teammates as Utah Hockey Club’s Most Valuable Player, the Team MVP contributes to the team’s success on and off the ice.”

Three Stars Award

“To the player most crucial to the team’s on-ice performance, the Three Stars award recognizes the Utah Hockey Club player with the most postgame star honors throughout the season.”

Leading Scorer Award

“To the player who finishes the season as the team’s leading scorer.”

Community-Obsessed Award

“To the player who is most active in the community and shows up around Utah in the same way that the fans show up for Utah Hockey Club.”

All-In Award

“To the player who leaves it all on the ice, from the opening puck drop to the final buzzer, this Utah Hockey Club player gives everything they have at every opportunity.”

Utah Hockey Club fans will have the opportunity to vote for the winner of the All-In award beginning Thursday, April 3 through Tuesday, April 8. Fans will be able to vote for one of the following players: forward Barrett Hayton, forward Jack McBain, defenseman Ian Cole or defenseman Olli Määttä.

Fans may vote at https://utahhc.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5571Os0hRM6ECoK.

For more on the All-In Award, click here!