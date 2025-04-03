Utah Hockey Club Honors to be Awarded Apr. 10

The first-ever season-ending team awards will be presented following the final regular season home game

UHCHonors_Web_Hero
By Press Release

Utah Hockey Club announced today that the team will announce its first-ever season-ending team awards following the conclusion of the final regular season home game on Thursday, April 10 vs. the Nashville Predators. The awards will be presented on-ice in front of fans and be shown as part of the post-game show on UtahHC+ and Utah 16.

The Club will reveal the recipients of the following five awards at the conclusion of the April 10 game.

Team MVP

“To the player selected by his teammates as Utah Hockey Club’s Most Valuable Player, the Team MVP contributes to the team’s success on and off the ice.”

Three Stars Award

“To the player most crucial to the team’s on-ice performance, the Three Stars award recognizes the Utah Hockey Club player with the most postgame star honors throughout the season.”

Leading Scorer Award

“To the player who finishes the season as the team’s leading scorer.”

Community-Obsessed Award

“To the player who is most active in the community and shows up around Utah in the same way that the fans show up for Utah Hockey Club.”

All-In Award

“To the player who leaves it all on the ice, from the opening puck drop to the final buzzer, this Utah Hockey Club player gives everything they have at every opportunity.”

Utah Hockey Club fans will have the opportunity to vote for the winner of the All-In award beginning Thursday, April 3 through Tuesday, April 8. Fans will be able to vote for one of the following players: forward Barrett Hayton, forward Jack McBain, defenseman Ian Cole or defenseman Olli Määttä.

Fans may vote at https://utahhc.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5571Os0hRM6ECoK.

For more on the All-In Award, click here!

News Feed

Utah Signs Lavoie to Entry-Level Contract

Vejmelka makes 33 saves, Utah Hockey Club defeats Flames

Sergachev Joins NHL Network

Kerfoot gets 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Blackhawks to end 3-game skid

Utah Ends Road Trip with 5-2 Win in Chicago

Another Chapter in Cole’s Career

Bennett's OT goal lifts Panthers past Utah for 7th straight home win

Villalta Recalled, Joins Team in Florida

Lightning score 8, cruise past Utah Hockey Club to tie for 1st in Atlantic

Sergachev’s Return to Tampa Comes Full Circle

Utah Recalls Yamamoto from Tucson

Red Wings score 5, top Utah Hockey Club despite being limited to 14 shots

Cooley, Kerfoot each has 2 goals, lift Utah Hockey Club past Lightning

Utah Hockey Club scores final 3 goals, pulls away from Sabres

Oilers score 7, ease past Utah Hockey Club to gain in Pacific

Cooley breaks tie in 3rd, Utah defeats Canucks

Kakko breaks tie in 3rd, Kraken defeat Utah

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah Hockey Club edges Ducks