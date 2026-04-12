Guenther Reaches 40-goal milestone for First Time

SALT LAKE CITY – Just a day after turning 23 years old, Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther celebrated by scoring his 40th goal of the season, reaching the milestone for the first time in his young career, and the first time in Mammoth history.
Guenther’s third period goal came on the power play, extending the team’s power play goal streak to eight games. His tally was the lone Mammoth tally in a hard-fought 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, which snapped the team’s five-game win streak.
“Yeah, I mean, it feels good, definitely something that I was eyeing down the stretch,” Guenther reflected on hitting 40 goals. “So really great play by those guys again (Clayton Keller & Mikhail Sergachev), and it’s definitely nice to have.”
Throughout the offseason and this year, Guenther has worked on scoring in different ways. He’s added depth to his arsenal and grown his game. Guenther has a strong impact in the lineup and in the locker room throughout his time with the Mammoth.
“Having (Guenther) in our lineup, knowing how he can play, how he can shoot, his release, his shooting ability, all of that, that for sure helps our confidence, because you know what he can do,” Tourigny said of the forward. “I think he's a great weapon for us. The growth in his game, it's clear. I think this year, like I said many times, we wanted him to become the player he is right now. Being able to contribute in different ways, score goals in different ways, contribute in a whole lot of different ways, from checking, to producing offensively, so on and so forth.”
“First off, as a guy, he's unbelievable,” defenseman Sean Durzi said. “I mean, we can talk about him forever, just you know how much he means to this team, as a person, and the energy he brings, the competitiveness, the fire, all that stuff. But as a hockey player, he's special. I remember the first time that I met him, you see his release. And then if you compare it to now, it gets better every day. So, he's an awesome guy, an awesome player. Couldn't be (happier) for him. I think a lot of the guys wanted him to hit that milestone, even though they wouldn't say it. But we're all rooting for him, trying to find him out there, and for him to get 40 (goals) it’s only a little bit of a teaser of what's to come. He's a great hockey player and a great person, couldn’t be happier.”