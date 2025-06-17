Utah Mammoth to Play Preseason Game Against LA Kings in Boise

The Utah Mammoth announced today the team will play the Los Angeles Kings in a preseason game at Idaho Central Arena in Boise on Sept. 30. Game time is at 7:00 P.M. MT.

Season ticket holders for the Idaho Steelheads of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), which call Idaho Central Arena home, will have first right to reserve their seats for the game with a presale beginning on July 15. Information regarding ticket sales for the general public will be announced following the presale.

The complete 2025 preseason schedule for the Mammoth will be announced at a later date.