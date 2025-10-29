Utah Mammoth Sign Forward Logan Cooley to Eight-Year Contract Extension

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of center Logan Cooley to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $10 million.

“I’m excited to sign an eight-year extension with the Mammoth. Choosing to play with this group of teammates was the easiest part of this decision, and living in Utah has been amazing since day one,” said Logan Cooley, center for the Utah Mammoth. “The atmosphere at the Delta Center in front of our fans is unreal and Ryan and Ashley Smith have given our team every resource to succeed, which is all you can ask for as a player. We have an opportunity to do something special here thanks to the incredible people in the organization. This is an awesome day for me and my family, and I am proud to commit to the state of Utah and to the Mammoth.”

Cooley, 21, has registered 8-4-12 and a +5 rating through 11 games to start the 2025-26 season. He leads the team in goals, ranks tied for the team-lead in power-play goals (3) and tied for second in points, while his seven goals on the road are the most of any Mammoth skater. Among players aged 23 or younger, Cooley also ranks first in the NHL in goals and tied for third in points. He was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Oct. 27, after scoring the first natural hat trick in franchise history as part of his first career four-point game (3g, 1a) in a 7-4 win at St. Louis.

“Logan is elite in every sense of the word,” said Ryan Smith, governor of the Utah Mammoth. “He’s one of the most exciting young players in the league, and the fact that he’s chosen to plant roots here in Utah says everything about what we’re building. He is part of an incredible core of young players that will have a major impact on the future of this franchise. Utah is a place where the community shows up, where the energy is through the roof, and where players know they can win. Logan choosing to put his roots down here and commit for the long-term is another important milestone in building a championship-caliber team.”

“We are thrilled to sign Logan and have him with us in Utah for the next eight years,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “Logan is not only an incredible player but an even better person and we look forward to watching him grow. He, along with the rest of our core group, will have an impact in Utah for many years to come. It’s a great day for Mammoth fans and another exciting moment for our organization.”

The 6-foot, 191-pound center has skated in 168 career NHL games with Utah and the Arizona Coyotes over the past three seasons, recording 53-68-121 and 68 penalty minutes (PIM). Since Utah’s inaugural season in 2024-25, Cooley ranks second on the team in goals (33), third in points (77), fourth in assists (44), tied for third in power-play goals (10), and fifth in power-play points (24). He earned NHL All-Rookie Team honors in 2023-24, tallying 20-24-44 and appearing in all 82 games as a 19-year-old with the Coyotes.

Cooley played one collegiate season at the University of Minnesota in 2022-23, posting 22-38-60 and a +38 rating in 39 games. He led the Gophers to their first national championship appearance in nine years and finished as a top-three finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top player in Division I.

The Pittsburgh native has represented the United States at two IIHF Under-18 World Championships (2021 and 2022), two IIHF World Junior Championships (2022 and 2023) and one IIHF World Championship (2025). Cooley tied for the team scoring lead (4-8-12) and won a gold medal at Worlds in 2025, helping Team USA end its 92-year gold medal drought at the tournament.

Cooley was originally selected by Arizona in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Among players from his draft class, he ranks first in career goals and points and third in assists.