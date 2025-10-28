Utah Mammoth and University of Utah Health to Honor Healthcare Heroes

The Utah Mammoth and University of Utah Health today announced the second year of their healthcare appreciation program celebrating the impact and heroism of Utah’s healthcare professionals. The Utah Mammoth Healthcare Appreciation Program invites the local community to nominate healthcare professionals whose dedication is changing lives and shaping a healthier future for Utah. Nominations are now being accepted online.

“At the heart of Smith Entertainment Group and the Utah Mammoth is a commitment to lift up the people who support and strengthen our community,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “This partnership with University of Utah Health lets us celebrate healthcare professionals who care for our families, our neighbors, and everyone in our community, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring that recognition to life all season long.”

Through the Utah Mammoth Healthcare Appreciation Program, University of Utah Health will recognize healthcare workers during five (5) home games throughout the 2025-26 NHL regular season. The first recipient will be honored on Nov. 2 during the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Delta Center. Each honored healthcare professional will receive an unforgettable game night experience as a guest of University of Utah Health, including a personalized Utah Mammoth jersey and a grant and a gift totaling $500.

Nominations are open to the public – including patients, peer healthcare professionals, and family members. Community members are encouraged to nominate healthcare professionals who go above and beyond in delivering exceptional care, compassion, and service. Nominators will be asked to briefly share what makes their nominee extraordinary.

“Healthcare professionals provide exceptional care and compassion every day to our community. We are grateful for the dedication and hard work of our teams and we’re thrilled to partner with Smith Entertainment Group on this important recognition.” said Dan Lundergan, chief executive officer for U of U Hospitals and Clinics.