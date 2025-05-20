Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth Announce 3v3 Community Tournaments

The Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth today announced that registration is now open for each team’s 3v3 tournament, which will take place on July 12 at The Shops at South Town in Sandy, Utah. It will be the first-ever 3x3 street hockey tournament offered by Utah’s NHL team. Offering an environment for healthy competition and entertainment, both events are designed to connect the community through sports.

“These events are so special because they bring people together, energize the community, help create memories, and make sports available to everyone,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “The Jazz 3v3 tournament has become a beloved summer staple, and we’re thrilled to build on that momentum and start a new tradition with the Utah Mammoth 3v3 street hockey tournament, which will inspire even more athletes across the state.”

Utah Jazz 3v3 Tournament and Registration

The Jazz 3v3 tournament, sponsored by Just Ingredients, will feature more than 30 divisions for boys and girls (10U-18U), as well as adult men’s and women’s groups, including 30U, 31+, and a men’s six-foot-and-under division. Each team of three to five players will compete in a traditional half-court format with each game lasting 20 minutes. Registration is open until July 2 and costs $175 per team. Each participant is guaranteed four games and will receive both a Jazz-branded 3v3 shirt and a ticket to a game during the 2025 Salt Lake City Summer League, which will be hosted at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center on July 5, 7, and 8. Winning teams will receive a ticket to a 2025-26 Utah Jazz game, a Shoot 360 experience, and a meet and greet with a Utah Jazz player. Additional rules and information about the Utah Jazz’s 3v3 tournament can be found by visiting www.nba.com/jazz/3v3tournament.

Utah Mammoth 3v3 Tournament and Registration

The Utah Mammoth 3v3 tournament, sponsored by G2G Protein Bar, will offer street hockey competition across several age groups, including a 10U division for boys, 12U to 18U division for boys and girls, and adult divisions for ages 17 and up. In addition, the 3v3 tournament will feature beginner play, recreational, and competitive levels, allowing athletes of all abilities the opportunity to compete. Each team of five to seven players will play in a court that is 60 ft. long with each game lasting 20 minutes.

Registration is open through July 2 and costs $200 per team. Each participant is guaranteed four games and will receive both a Mammoth-branded 3v3 shirt and a ticket to a Utah Mammoth 2025-26 preseason game. Winning teams will receive a ticket to the 2025-26 Utah Mammoth home opener, a meet and greet with a Utah Mammoth player, and an exclusive 3v3 branded team hat. Additional rules and information about the Utah Mammoth 3v3 tournament can be found by visiting www.utahmammothyouth.com/street-hockey/3v3/.

Participants of both the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth 3v3 tournaments can save $25 by registering before June 3 and using the promo code 3v3SUMMER25.

Additional Summer Youth Programming

From late May through August, the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth will host a variety of additional camps and clinics and other skills-focused development programming designed for youth ages 6 to 18. Beginning May 29, the Utah Jazz will offer two-day skills clinics, advanced shooting clinics, and more across Utah and Idaho, which can be found at www.jazzyouth.com/schedule. Beginning today, the Utah Mammoth will offer street leagues, Hockey 101 sessions, and more. Additionally, in early June, statewide ice clinics will be available. Details on youth hockey programming can be found at www.nhl.com/utah/community/youth-hockey/.

More information on the annual Junior Jazz Summer Road Trip and additional youth basketball and hockey programming will be shared in the coming weeks.