Utah is Ready to Take Next Step

“It is (a long season) and every game matters,” Dylan Guenther said about the season and fighting for the playoffs. “I think the position that we’re in, fighting down the stretch, the games in October and November, they all matter. I think it was good to go through that and understand and have that feeling so when we come into it next year we’re prepared.”

Not making the playoffs is motivation for the group after being so close and ending the season only seven points out.

“Having the push and being in those tight games down the stretch, I know we didn’t get the job done, but at the same time, that learning experience is so important for every single guy in the room,” Sean Durzi shared. “We’re in that situation, we know what it’s like to be in those high-pressure moments. We all wanted to win more than you can even think about. But at the same time, you got to sit back now, and we’re all thinking, ‘okay where’s the growth from that? How do we learn from that and how can we be better.’”

Off the ice, Utah connected with its community, grew support, and motivated the Beehive state.

“I think the thing we’re all most proud of is the way that we connected with the community here this year,” Team President Chris Armstrong explained. “I think it was an extraordinary thing to be a part of and to experience and to feel. The best example, the energy in the building every night, was extraordinary and exceptional. Opening Night, even if you go back to the welcome event with the players. Very few of us have had the opportunity in careers and professional sports, regardless of the sport, to be in an environment like that where you felt that pride for the team, the pride for Utah.

“It translated throughout the season as a real rallying point for our team,” Chris Armstrong continued. “The gravitas, the magnitude of what we were creating for the people of Utah, it’s a great responsibility that we take very seriously, and I think that’s probably the thing I’m most proud of, to see how we’ve connected in the community. When you’re out and about, people tell you how much the team means to them or how they’ve connected with one of their kids by going to Utah Hockey Club games, and that’s transformed the relationship they have in their household. Those are the things that we do it for.”