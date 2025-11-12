Utah Hosts Buffalo in Return to Delta Center

The Mammoth return home for two-straight games after a four-game road trip

GamePreview SOCIAL 11.12.25
By Catherine Bogart
THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (9-7-0) vs Buffalo (5-6-4)

WHEN: Nov. 12, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • It was an optional morning skate for the Mammoth
  • Head coach André Tourigny confirmed defenseman Nick DeSimone will play against his hometown team, the Buffalo Sabres. Olli Määttä remains out

Suffocating Defense

The Mammoth’s defensive effort can be suffocating and eliminate team’s time and space. In fact, Utah is allowing the fewest shots against per game (24) in the NHL. DeSimone and Coach Tourigny discussed what elements make up the team’s strong defensive play.

“Just killing plays early and not letting them get their offense going and just trying to move pucks quick and get out of our zone,” DeSimone shared. “Try to feed our offense. Play in their zone and work them. Break them down. I mean (the) best defense is just playing offense. Try to play our game and get pucks out of our d-zone as fast as we can.”

“Using our speed,” Tourigny explained. “One big strength of our team is speed. So when we play with a lot of speed defensively, we close quickly on (the) puck carrier, we’re very quick on supporting the pressure … I think that helps a lot and puts the opponent in a lot of pressure, a lot of stress to make their decision.”

Shutting Down Opponents Shorthanded

Over the last six games, the Mammoth have killed off all 10 of their penalties. In addition, the team has allowed two or fewer power play chances for their opponents over the last seven games. Coach Tourigny broke down the recent penalty kill success on Wednesday.

“I think we're really stingy on our entries,” Tourigny explained. “We deny the blueline really well. Even if we give some entries, it still triggers our pressure. We maintain pressure and we're really good at doing those things. We've been better on our clear as well, on our share. Our clear under pressure, I think we share the puck a little bit better, in tight and that kills a lot of time on the other side when we can get those clear."

Full 60

As the Mammoth keep pushing to bring their game through the momentum swings through games, being predictable to each other will help the group bring a strong effort for a full 60 minutes.

“As long as we’re predictable to each other and play our game, each and every shift,” DeSimone explained. “Trying to set the next line up for a good shift, whether it’s puck placement or a short shift. (Those) are the kind of things that we’re trying to key in on.”

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • The Mammoth return home for their first game at Delta Center since Nov. 2. Utah has played 11 of their first 16 games of the year on the road. Utah is looking to snap a three-game losing skid after losses to Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa.
  • Utah saw scoring up and down the lineup on this most recent trip. The line of Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, and Nick Schmaltz contributed six points (4G, 2A) over the four-game road trip while the line of Lawson Crouse, Jack McBain, and Michael Carcone contributed five points in the span. The Mammoth’s blue line contributed nine points on the trip (1G, 8A).
  • The Mammoth are scoring the 15th most goals per game (3.19) while allowing the 16th fewest (3.13). Utah’s penalty kill has moved up to be the 16th-best in the NHL (79.1%). The Mammoth have killed off all penalties taken in six-straight games (per Mammoth PR).
  • Nick Schmaltz leads the Mammoth in all scoring categories with nine goals, 10 assists, and 19 points. Captain Clayton Keller’s six goals are tied for third-most on the team while his nine assists and 15 points are second on the Mammoth.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played 11 of the team’s 16 games. He has a 7-4-0 record with a 2.91 goals against average and a .881 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has played five games, has a 2-3-0 record, a 2.85 goals against average, and a .875 save percentage.

Buffalo

  • The Sabres enter Wednesday’s game looking to snap a three-game losing skid which started with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Mammoth nine days ago.
  • Buffalo’s penalty kill remains the top PK in the NHL. It has kept opponents from scoring on 89.6% of their power play opportunities. The Sabres are averaging 2.67 goals for per game (26th) while allowing 3.27 goals per game on average (23rd).
  • Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson are tied for the team-lead with six goals each. Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, and Zach Benson share the team-lead for assists with eight. Tuch’s 14 points are a team-high.
  • Alex Lyon is Buffalo’s starting goaltender and he has played in 11 of 15 games to start the year. He has a 3-5-3 record, a 2.92 goals against average, and a .912 save percentage. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is the Sabres backup goaltender. He’s played three games, has a 1-1-1 record, a 2.91 goals against average, and a .877 save percentage.
  • This is the first of three-straight on the road for the Sabres. They’ll travel to Colorado for a game against the Avalanche on Thursday and then Detroit for a game against the Red Wings on Saturday.

By the Numbers

  • General Manager Bill Armstrong earned his 400th career NHL game in his position against Ottawa on Nov. 9.
  • Utah has won eight of their last 13 games, and have won four of their last five home games (Mammoth PR).
  • Utah leads the league with a +35 shot differential in the first period while ranking second with a +35 shot differential in the second, and third with a +85 shot differential in the NHL (Mammoth PR).
  • Buffalo’s Alex Tuck has recorded 14 points (6G, 8A) in his last 13 games, including five points in his last five contests (3G, 2A). Tage Thompson has eight points (5G, 3A) in his last eight games (per Sabres PR).
  • Tonight starts a back-to-back for the Sabres, and it’s the team’s second set of the season. Buffalo is 1-0-0 in the first game of the back-to-back and 0-0-1 in the second game

Against Buffalo This Season

  • This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and Sabres this season.
  • Utah won the first matchup, 2-1 in overtime, nine days ago.

Season Series

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 14: UTA vs NYI
  • Nov. 17: UTA at ANA
  • Nov. 18: UTA at SJS

