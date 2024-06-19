Utah Hockey Club Signs Matt Villalta to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of goaltender Matt Villalta to a two-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Last season, the 25-year-old Villalta played in 51 games for the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) and recorded a 31-17-3 record, a .911 save percentage (SV%), 2.54 goals against average (GAA), and three shutouts which were all AHL career-bests. Villalta was also named to the AHL All-Star team, and his 31 wins led the League. The Kingston, Ontario native also played in two NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound netminder completed his fifth AHL season since turning pro and enters the upcoming campaign with 159 career AHL games, spotting an 89-49-17 record, .905 SV%, 2.87 GAA with five shutouts from 2019-24 with the Roadrunners and Ontario Reign. Villalta also played eight ECHL games for Fort Wayne in 2019-20.

Villalta was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round (72nd overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.