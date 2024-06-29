Utah Hockey Club Signs Juuso Valimaki to Two-Year Contract  

Valimaki_WEB_1920x1080 (1)

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of  defenseman Juuso Valimaki to a two-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“We are looking forward to having Juuso return to our team for a third season,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “He is a big, strong, two-way defenseman who has been a great addition to our defensive group over the past two seasons.”

The 25-year-old Valimaki recorded 2-15-17 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 68 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24. He had a team-best plus-12 and also totaled 90 blocked shots which ranked third on the Coyotes. 

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound blueliner set career-highs in goals (4), assists (30) and led Coyotes blueliners with 34 points during the 2022-23 campaign.

A native of Tampere, Finland, Valimaki has registered 9-58-67 with 119 PIM in 228 career NHL games with the Coyotes and Calgary Flames.

Valimaki was originally drafted by the Flames in the first round (16th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Utah Hockey Club Selects Nine Players on Second Day of 2024 NHL Draft

Utah Hockey Club Acquires John Marino and 2024 Fifth Round Draft Choice (COL) From the New Jersey Devils 

Utah Hockey Club Acquires Mikhail Sergachev From Tampa Bay Lightning 

Utah Hockey Club Selects Cole Beaudoin with the 24th Pick in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft

Utah Hockey Club Selects Tij Iginla with the Sixth Pick in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Michael Kesselring to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club to Make Capital Investment into Utah Olympic Oval to Create Practice Facility for 2024-25 Season

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Liam O’Brien to Three-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Vladislav Kolyachonok to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Ben McCartney to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Patrik Koch to One-Year Contract 

Utah Hockey Club and Black Desert Resort Form Partnership Marking Historic Milestone

Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule for Inaugural Season  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Matt Villalta to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club to Hold Prospect Development Camp July 1-5 at Park City Ice Arena 

Smith Entertainment Group Appoints Chris Armstrong as President of Hockey Operations for Utah Hockey Club

Utah Hockey Club Signs Julian Lutz to Entry-Level Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Noel Nordh to Entry-Level Contract