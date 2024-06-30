Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Sean Durzi to Four-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of defenseman Sean Durzi to a four-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“We’re thrilled to have Sean in Utah with the team for the next four years,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “Sean is a reliable two-way defenseman who can anchor the power-play and provide offense from the blueline. He’s a young, highly skilled defenseman with an incredibly bright future, and we look forward to having him as a core player for this organization.”

The 25-year-old Durzi played in 76 games with the Arizona Coyotes, registering 9-32-41 and 63 PIM — all new career highs. Durzi led all Coyotes blueliners in scoring, shots (142), and blocked shots (162). He also tallied 16 power-play points, which also led all Arizona defensemen and finished third on the team in 2023-24. 

Prior to joining Arizona, the Mississauga, Ontario native played in 72 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2022-23 and registered 9-29-38 and 50 PIM while averaging 19:47 of ice time per game. That season, Durzi shared the lead in goals among Los Angeles defensemen and ranked second in both assists and points among the club’s blueliners. 

The 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman made his NHL debut for the Kings in the 2021-22 season and recorded 3-24-27 and 55 PIM in 64 games. He enters 2024-25 with 21-85-106 and 168 PIM in 212 career NHL games.

Durzi was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (52nd overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

