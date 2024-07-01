Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Miko Matikka to Entry-Level Contract  

Matikka_WEB_1920x1080 copy 2

Utah Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Miko Matikka to a three-year, entry-level contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound forward registered 20-13-33 and 41 penalty minutes (PIM) in 43 games with the University of Denver (NCAA), helping his team win the school’s tenth national championship. His 20 goals ranked fourth among NCAA freshmen and Matikka was one of two 20 goal scorers for Denver. He also finished second on the team in power-play goals (6) and shots (112). 

Matikka split the 2022-23 campaign between the Madison Capitols and Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL, finishing tied for 19th in scoring with 27-28-55 and 39 PIM in 58 games. He also played in three postseason games with Waterloo. 

In 2021-22, Matikka tallied 19-14-33 and 22 PIM in 33 regular season games and appeared in two postseason games with Jokerit’s U20 Junior team. The Helsinki, Finland native recorded 1-3-4 in seven games with Finland at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Matikka was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (67th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

