Vejmelka makes 33 saves, Utah Hockey Club defeats Flames

Clayton Keller, Kevin Stenlund, and Barrett Hayton scored for Utah (34-29-12), which has won two straight games.

Utah is eight points behind the Minnesota Wild for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

“I think the group likes big games, they like the stage,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “From the season opener to the way we played against Tampa Bay here. There were a lot of key games where they stepped up and they were ready.”

Rasmus Andersson scored, and Dustin Wolf made 25 saves for the Flames (35-27-12), who have lost three of their past four.

“I thought we had a good push in the third period,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “I felt like once the emotion came into the game with some of the scrums in the second period, that's when our game got better.”

The Flames are six points back of Minnesota with one game in hand.

“There's no time to be giving up wins at this time of year,” Flames forward Joel Farabee said. “It [stinks], but you can't dwell on it. You just got to focus on tomorrow. That's all you can really do.”