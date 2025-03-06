Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Cameron Hebig to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SALT LAKE CITY (March 6, 2025) – Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Cameron Hebig to a one-year, two-way contract through the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Hebig, 28, has skated in 48 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2024-25, recording 20-17-37 and 24 penalty minutes (PIM). He ranks tied for first in goals and third in points among all Roadrunners skaters, setting new AHL highs in both categories. Hebig also represented Tucson at the AHL All-Star Classic this season, marking his first career selection to the event.

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound forward has earned 71-88-159 and 180 PIM in 365 career AHL games with Tucson and the Bakersfield Condors since making his league debut in 2018-19. Hebig has spent each of the past five seasons with the Roadrunners, and he ranks second in franchise history in games played (269) and fourth in goals (57) and points (123). He also played 33 ECHL contests with the Wichita Thunder and Florida Everblades from 2019-21, tallying 11-23-34 and 14 PIM.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Hebig played five Western Hockey League (WHL) seasons with the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats, posting 98-127-225 and 136 PIM in 264 games.