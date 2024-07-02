Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Andrew Agozzino to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Andrew Agozzino to a two-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 33-year-old Agozzino led the San Diego Gulls (AHL) in scoring and ranked seventh in the League with 26-38-64 and 44 penalty minutes (PIM) in 72 games last season. Agozzino also scored the fifth-most power-play goals (13) in the League.

The three-time AHL All-Star has registered 245-335-580 and 652 PIM in 736 career AHL games with the Gulls, San Jose Barracuda, Belleview Senators, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Colorado Eagles, San Antonio Rampage, Chicago Wolves and Lake Erie Monsters.

The 5'10”, 187-pound forward has tallied 3-9-12 and 4 PIM in 51 career regular season NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Colorado Avalanche.

The Kleinberg, Ontario native has been named captain or alternate captain of his team for eight seasons throughout his AHL career and was captain of the Niagara IceDogs (OHL) for three years during his time in juniors.