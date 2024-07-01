Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Kevin Connauton to Two-Year Contract  

Connauton_WEB_1920x1080 copy 3

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of defenseman Kevin Connauton to a two-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 34 year-old Connauton recorded 3-15-18 and 77 PIM in 61 games with the Ontario Reign (AHL) in 2023-24. The club’s alternate captain also scored a goal in seven playoff games.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman has registered 28-52-80 and 188 PIM over nine NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars. He last played in the NHL with the Flyers during the 2021-22 season. Connauton picked up a career-best 11-10-21 in 73 games with the Coyotes during the 2017-18 campaign. 

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Connauton has tallied 45-106-151 and 369 PIM in 383 career AHL games with the Reign, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Texas Stars, Chicago Wolves, and Manitoba Moose. 

Connauton was originally drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (83rd overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft.

