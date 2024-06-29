Utah Hockey Club Selects Tij Iginla with the Sixth Pick in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft  

Utah Hockey Club selected forward Tij Iginla from Kelowna (WHL) in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. 

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Iginla registered 47-37-84 and was plus-17 in 64 games with Kelowna last season, leading the team in goals and ranking second in scoring. Iginla also recorded 9-6-15 in 11 playoff games. 

The Lake Country, British Columbia native tallied 6-12-18 in 48 games with Seattle (WHL) in 2022-23 helping the club win the WHL championship. In Seattle, Iginla played alongside current Utah forward Dylan Guenther and was one of three 16-year olds to play with Seattle that season. 

Over three WHL seasons with Kelowna and Seattle, Iginla recorded 53-50-103 and plus-24 in 115 career games 

Iginla also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, tallying 6-6-12 in seven games.

