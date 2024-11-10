NASHVILLE -- Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault each scored twice, and Juuse Saros made 26 saves for his second shutout in a 4-0 win for the Nashville Predators against the Utah Hockey Club at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Saros, Predators shut out Utah to end skid at 3
Forsberg, Marchessault each scores twice for Nashville
Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators (5-9-1), who ended a three-game losing streak.
“I thought that was a pretty complete hockey game from our club,” Forsberg said. “I thought we came out really, really good in the first. Obviously, got two on the power play, but other than that I thought it was a solid defensive performance. [Saros] made some great saves when we needed him. I think our stick detail against a team that thrives on time and space, I thought we did that really well.”
Connor Ingram made 17 saves for Utah (6-6-3), which has lost three of four (1-2-1).
“They played hard,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “Give them credit. I think they capitalized on their power play in the first, and then from there it was tough to get to their slot and generate quality chances.
“We tried to have some broken plays, but I think on our side we need to find a way to generate more offense from our [offensive] zone play. I think our rush has come to life right now. We’re having more speed through the neutral zone, a few good looks, but we need to find a way to generate more from our [offensive] zone play.”
Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 2:37 of the first period on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle on the power play.
Marchessault gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 11:58 of the first period on a redirection of a shot from the point by Josi on the power play.
“Sometimes it’s about getting chances, and I felt tonight I had a couple chances,” Marchessault said. “So that’s a positive. Score or don’t score, I think at the end of the day I just want scoring chances. That means I’m doing something good. And create chances for my teammates as well. I think tonight was a more desperate group that we had.”
Forsberg gave the Predators a 3-0 lead at 11:05 of the second period. Skating up from his own blue line, he split Utah defensemen Michael Kesselring and Olli Maatta, cut to the middle of the ice and beat Ingram on the glove side.
“Well, it was just basically ‘I’m going to grab the puck, go around everybody and score a goal,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “It was a big goal. Obviously, for our group, that was much needed, that three-goal lead. To see [Forsberg] be [Forsberg] and take over a game was really important for our group.”
Marchessault scored an empty-net goal to make it 4-0 at 18:15 of the third period.
“It’s still a long season,” Utah forward Kevin Stenlund said. “I mean we’ve got a new one on Wednesday. Just got to focus on that one and try to get the two points.”
It was the second time in the past three games that Utah has been shut out.
“I think defensively we played good enough,” Tourigny said. “But offensively we need to find a way to generate more offense without sacrificing our defense. That’s urgent for us.”
NOTES: Marchessault had his first multigoal game with the Predators. He had 30 with the Vegas Golden Knights in the previous seven seasons, the franchise record. … Saros has 18 NHL shutouts, second in Predators history behind Pekka Rinne (43). … Predators forward Colton Sissons returned to the lineup after missing one game because of an upper-body injury. He won nine of 13 face-offs. … Predators forward Tommy Novak missed his third consecutive game because of an upper-body injury.