Harley lifts Stars past Utah Hockey Club in OT for 4th straight win

Matias Maccelli scored twice for Utah (17-15-7), which has one win in its past seven games (1-4-2). Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves.

“I think we played a really, really good game. I’m really proud of the way the guys played,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “They’re one of the toughest teams to play against in the League. This year, every time we play them, we got closer and closer. Tonight, we got a big point on the road at the end of the road trip. Too bad we lost that 3-on-3.”

Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead 16 seconds into the second period off Johnston’s feed to the slot from behind the net.

“I thought tonight our best players were really good,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “When that happens, you’re going to have a chance to win. That’s from Jake [Oettinger] to [Miro Heiskanen] to those top two lines, all really good. You take those points whenever you can. We played a lot of really good games this year where we didn’t get points. That stuff tends to even out over the season.”

Maccelli tied it 1-1 at 1:30 on a cross-ice pass from Lawson Crouse down the left wing, ending a 23-game goal drought.

“Just to see him, the way he played, he had an energy,” Tourigny said. “He moved the puck quick, he took good decisions with the puck. He was intense in his battle, recovered loose pucks. He did a lot of good stuff on the ice other than his two goals, and obviously his two goals were big, but played a really solid game.”

Back gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 10:30 when a puck deflected off his inner leg and then off Crouse’s skate and in. With an assist on the play, Dallas forward Arttu Hyry recorded his first NHL point in his second career game.

Maccelli tied it 2-2 at 13:37 with his second goal of the game on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle with Harley screening Oettinger.

“It felt good,” Maccelli said. “Both [Kevin Stenlund and Alex Kerfoot] are good players. The line was working tonight and they’re two really smart players, so it’s easy to play with them. You know where they’re going to be and what they’re going to do with the puck.

“Obviously would have been much better if we got the win there too. While we got one point, I think we played a solid road game tonight. I think this was our best game against [Dallas] so far.”

NOTES: Harley scored his fourth career overtime goal and tied Jason Robertson, Mike Ribeiro, Brian Bellows and Neal Broten for the seventh most in franchise history. The only defenseman with more is John Klingberg (six). … Johnston extended his point streak to six games (three goals, seven assists). … Utah forward Logan Cooley’s 12-game road point streak ended.