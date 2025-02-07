Guenther scores in OT for 2nd straight game, Utah Hockey Club tops Blue Jackets

Lawson Crouse and Olli Maatta scored, and Ingram made 20 saves for Utah (23-22-9).

“I don't think that we played our best today and we found a way to win, but when you're in those situations more often, you get more comfortable, more confident,” Guenther said. “We're going to be in a lot of those moving forward, so it's important for us to get some of those wins doing it like that.”

Justin Danforth and Ivan Provorov scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves for the Blue Jackets (26-21-8), who have lost three straight. Zach Werenski had an assist to extend his home point streak to 20 games.

“You take as many points as you can,” Columbus defenseman Damon Severson said. “We had a .500 road trip there (2-2-0, ending Tuesday). We would love to get a little bit better than that, but a .500 road trip, we come back, you get a point. Now, if we get a win (against the New York Rangers on Saturday) going to the break (for the 4 Nations Face-Off), that's going to set us up pretty solid moving forward here.”

Danforth gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 5:51 of the first period. Maatta rimmed the puck around the boards to the right wall, where Jordan Harris got a touch on it to send it to the front of the net, and Danforth shoveled it in.

“There's no excuses for us,” Danforth said. “We pride ourselves on being a consistent team. I felt like we were there for most of the night but just not enough.”

Crouse, a healthy scratch in the previous game, tied it 1-1 at 2:06 of the second period, six seconds after a Utah power play expired. He was in the slot to one-time a pass from Josh Doan.

“I think he played hard,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said of Crouse. “He was focused. He was intense. I really liked his game.”

Maatta, who will play for Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, made it 2-1 at 12:33. His centering pass intended for Nick Bjugstad in front went off the stick of Werenski.

Provorov tied it 2-2 at 19:21 with a short-handed goal, scoring with a wrist shot from above the right face-off circle off a pass from Werenski. It was Provorov’s first short-handed goal in the NHL and extended his goal streak to a career-high three games.

“I saw an opportunity to jump up and just shoot the puck and it went in there,” he said.