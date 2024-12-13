Guenther has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Avalanche

Vladislav Kolyachonok and Kevin Stenlund scored, and Logan Cooley had two assists for Utah (13-11-5), which has won three of its past four games. Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves.

“I think we played really solid defensively,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “We were in the lanes, we had good sticks, we protected our slot really well, and we had great goaltending. Got the goals we needed, and we played solid without the puck.”

Nathan MacKinnon scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 19 saves for the Avalanche (17-14-0), who had won three straight and four of their past five.

"We got better as the game went on. It looked like we were really fighting to try and find our legs today,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Pretty good intentions, but that little extra that you need to create dangerous chances wasn't there for the whole game.”

Guenther gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 8:26 of the first period when his centering pass to Cooley caromed off Artturi Lehkonen and past Wedgewood.

“They were outstanding defensively, and they get rewarded offensively. So I hope they realize that,” Tourigny said of the line of Guenther, Cooley, and Jack McBain. “They’re young, they're really competitive. They want to do the right thing, and tonight they were rock-solid defensively and really good offensively. So, good for them. Great to be rewarded like that.”