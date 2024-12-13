Guenther has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Avalanche

Cooley has 2 assists for Utah, which earns 5th straight road victory

Utah Hockey Club at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Dylan Guentherhad two goals and an assist for the Utah Hockey Club in a 4-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Vladislav Kolyachonok and Kevin Stenlund scored, and Logan Cooley had two assists for Utah (13-11-5), which has won three of its past four games. Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves.

“I think we played really solid defensively,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “We were in the lanes, we had good sticks, we protected our slot really well, and we had great goaltending. Got the goals we needed, and we played solid without the puck.”

Nathan MacKinnon scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 19 saves for the Avalanche (17-14-0), who had won three straight and four of their past five.

"We got better as the game went on. It looked like we were really fighting to try and find our legs today,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Pretty good intentions, but that little extra that you need to create dangerous chances wasn't there for the whole game.”

Guenther gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 8:26 of the first period when his centering pass to Cooley caromed off Artturi Lehkonen and past Wedgewood.

“They were outstanding defensively, and they get rewarded offensively. So I hope they realize that,” Tourigny said of the line of Guenther, Cooley, and Jack McBain. “They’re young, they're really competitive. They want to do the right thing, and tonight they were rock-solid defensively and really good offensively. So, good for them. Great to be rewarded like that.”

UTA@COL: Guenther's shot gets deflected in to break the ice

Kolyachonok, who was playing for the first time since Nov. 24, made it 2-0 at 8:05 of the second period with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line that deflected in off Avalanche defenseman Calvin de Haan.

“He didn't play for a while, but he did a great job. He's a great guy in the locker room, especially on the ice as well,” Vejmelka said. “So yeah, good for him. I'm really happy for him.”

Guenther extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 9:52. He one-timed a centering pass from Nick Schmaltz into an open net from the left face-off dot.

“Just a really nice play by 'Schmaltzy' and 'Cools.' Quick puck movement," Guenther said. "Yeah, I mean my mom probably could have scored that one."

UTA@COL: Guenther gets his second of the game on the power-play

MacKinnon cut the lead to 3-1 at 15:26 of the third period, scoring short side from the left circle with Wedgewood on the bench for the extra attacker.

Stenlund extended his goal streak to four games when he shot into an empty net from his own zone at 15:49 for the 4-1 final.

“I think we didn't necessarily have our legs, and we didn't help ourselves out there,” Avalanche forward Logan O'Connor said. “I think [we] turned over too many pucks in the neutral zone, didn't have our neutral zone defending down, and that led to us not getting in the offensive zone.”

NOTES: Guenther extended his point streak to four games (two goals, five assists). Utah tied the Stars/Minnesota North Stars (five games in 1967-68) for the longest road winning streak in a team's inaugural season. … MacKinnon’s goal tied him with Michel Goulet (946) for third in points in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history.

News Feed

Wild tie it late, defeat Utah in shootout

Cooley gets goal, assist in Utah Hockey Club win against Flyers

Utah scores 5 unanswered, tops slumping Sabres

DeSmith makes 34 saves, Stars hold off Utah Hockey Club

Stauber gets 1st NHL shutout, Utah Hockey Club cruises past Golden Knights

Nugent-Hopkins' OT goal lifts Oilers past Utah Hockey Club

Sergachev scores late in OT, lifts Utah past Canadiens

Marner scores twice, Maple Leafs stay hot with win against Utah

Crosby scores 600th NHL goal, Penguins fall to Utah Hockey Club

Bruins shut out Utah Hockey Club in Sacco's 1st game

Ovechkin scores 2 more but leaves Capitals win against Utah Hockey Club

Karlsson's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Utah Hockey Club

Vejmelka makes career-high 49 saves, Utah Hockey Club defeats Hurricanes

Saros, Predators shut out Utah to end skid at 3

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets shut out Utah Hockey Club for 4th straight win

Howden's OT winner keeps Vegas undefeated at home with victory against Utah

Sergachev has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Flames