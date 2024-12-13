DENVER -- Dylan Guentherhad two goals and an assist for the Utah Hockey Club in a 4-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.
Guenther has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Avalanche
Cooley has 2 assists for Utah, which earns 5th straight road victory
Vladislav Kolyachonok and Kevin Stenlund scored, and Logan Cooley had two assists for Utah (13-11-5), which has won three of its past four games. Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves.
“I think we played really solid defensively,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “We were in the lanes, we had good sticks, we protected our slot really well, and we had great goaltending. Got the goals we needed, and we played solid without the puck.”
Nathan MacKinnon scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 19 saves for the Avalanche (17-14-0), who had won three straight and four of their past five.
"We got better as the game went on. It looked like we were really fighting to try and find our legs today,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Pretty good intentions, but that little extra that you need to create dangerous chances wasn't there for the whole game.”
Guenther gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 8:26 of the first period when his centering pass to Cooley caromed off Artturi Lehkonen and past Wedgewood.
“They were outstanding defensively, and they get rewarded offensively. So I hope they realize that,” Tourigny said of the line of Guenther, Cooley, and Jack McBain. “They’re young, they're really competitive. They want to do the right thing, and tonight they were rock-solid defensively and really good offensively. So, good for them. Great to be rewarded like that.”
Kolyachonok, who was playing for the first time since Nov. 24, made it 2-0 at 8:05 of the second period with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line that deflected in off Avalanche defenseman Calvin de Haan.
“He didn't play for a while, but he did a great job. He's a great guy in the locker room, especially on the ice as well,” Vejmelka said. “So yeah, good for him. I'm really happy for him.”
Guenther extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 9:52. He one-timed a centering pass from Nick Schmaltz into an open net from the left face-off dot.
“Just a really nice play by 'Schmaltzy' and 'Cools.' Quick puck movement," Guenther said. "Yeah, I mean my mom probably could have scored that one."
MacKinnon cut the lead to 3-1 at 15:26 of the third period, scoring short side from the left circle with Wedgewood on the bench for the extra attacker.
Stenlund extended his goal streak to four games when he shot into an empty net from his own zone at 15:49 for the 4-1 final.
“I think we didn't necessarily have our legs, and we didn't help ourselves out there,” Avalanche forward Logan O'Connor said. “I think [we] turned over too many pucks in the neutral zone, didn't have our neutral zone defending down, and that led to us not getting in the offensive zone.”
NOTES: Guenther extended his point streak to four games (two goals, five assists). Utah tied the Stars/Minnesota North Stars (five games in 1967-68) for the longest road winning streak in a team's inaugural season. … MacKinnon’s goal tied him with Michel Goulet (946) for third in points in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history.