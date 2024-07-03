Utah Hockey Club Acquires Forward Egor Sokolov from the Ottawa Senators in Exchange for Forward Jan Jenik

Utah Hockey Club announced today that the club has acquired forward Egor Sokolov from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Jan Jenik.

The 24-year-old Sokolov registered 21-25-46 and 69 penalty minutes (PIM) in 71 games with the Belleview Senators (AHL), finishing tied for the second-most points on the team. Sokolov also led the team in power-play goals (10) and shots (214) last season.

In 2022-23, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward played in five NHL games with the Senators, scoring a goal and tallying an assist. Sokolov, a 2023 AHL All-Star, also led Belleview in scoring with 21-38-59 and 72 PIM in 70 games to go along with 10 power-play goals.

A native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, Sokolov has recorded 1-1-2 and four PIM in 13 games with Ottawa and has registered 76-104-180 and 177 PIM in 240 games with Belleview.

Sokolov was originally drafted by the Senators in the second round (61st overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jenik registered 4-2-6 and 20 PIM in 22 career NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes and recorded 46-74-120 and 215 PIM in 165 career AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners.