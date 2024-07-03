Utah Hockey Club Acquires Forward Egor Sokolov from the Ottawa Senators in Exchange for Forward Jan Jenik

GettyImages-2151560888

Utah Hockey Club announced today that the club has acquired forward Egor Sokolov  from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Jan Jenik. 

The 24-year-old Sokolov registered 21-25-46 and 69 penalty minutes (PIM) in 71 games with the Belleview Senators (AHL), finishing tied for the second-most points on the team. Sokolov also led the team in power-play goals (10) and shots (214) last season.

In 2022-23, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward played in five NHL games with the Senators, scoring a goal and tallying an assist. Sokolov, a 2023 AHL All-Star, also led Belleview in scoring with 21-38-59 and 72 PIM in 70 games to go along with 10 power-play goals.

A native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, Sokolov has recorded 1-1-2 and four PIM in 13 games with Ottawa and has registered 76-104-180 and 177 PIM in 240 games with Belleview. 

Sokolov was originally drafted by the Senators  in the second round (61st overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jenik registered 4-2-6 and 20 PIM in 22 career NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes and recorded 46-74-120 and 215 PIM in 165 career AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners.

News Feed

Utah Hockey Club Signs Milos Kelemen to One-Year Contract 

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Travis Barron to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024-25 Inaugural Season Schedule

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Andrew Agozzino to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Kevin Stenlund to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Miko Matikka to Entry-Level Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Ian Cole to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club to Host Chicago Blackhawks in Home Opener on Oct. 8  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Sean Durzi to Four-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024 Development Camp Roster 

Utah Hockey Club Signs Juuso Valimaki to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Selects Nine Players on Second Day of 2024 NHL Draft

Utah Hockey Club Acquires John Marino and 2024 Fifth Round Draft Choice (COL) From the New Jersey Devils 

Utah Hockey Club Acquires Mikhail Sergachev From Tampa Bay Lightning 

Utah Hockey Club Selects Cole Beaudoin with the 24th Pick in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft

Utah Hockey Club Selects Tij Iginla with the Sixth Pick in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Michael Kesselring to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club to Make Capital Investment into Utah Olympic Oval to Create Practice Facility for 2024-25 Season