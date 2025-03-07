Utah Hockey Club Acquires 2026 Fifth-Round Draft Choice from the Chicago Blackhawks in Exchange for Forward Aku Räty, Rights to Defenseman Victor Sӧderstrӧm and Shea Weber’s Contract

Utah Hockey Club Acquires 2026 Fifth-Round Draft Choice from the Chicago Blackhawks in Exchange for Forward Aku Räty, Rights to Defenseman Victor Sӧderstrӧm and Shea Weber’s Contract

By Press Release

SALT LAKE CITY (March 7, 2025) – Utah Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired a 2026 fifth-round draft choice from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Aku Räty, the rights to defenseman Victor Söderström and the contract of defenseman Shea Weber.

Räty, 23, has tallied 4-5-19 and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Tucson Roadrunners this season.

Söderström, 24, has earned 9-27-36 and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 games with Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2024-25.

News Feed

Vejmelka makes 38 saves, Utah scores 3 straight to rally past Detroit

Meier breaks tie in 3rd, Devils defeat Utah Hockey Club

Keller has 5 points, Utah cruises past Wild for 3rd straight win

Crouse breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Blackhawks

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Canucks

Doughty gets 3 points, Kings hold off Utah Hockey Club

Vejmelka, Utah recover for shootout win against Capitals 

Hurricanes pull away from Utah, end 3-game losing streak

Guenther scores in OT for 2nd straight game, Utah Hockey Club tops Blue Jackets

Guenther scores with 1 second left in OT, Utah Hockey Club tops Flyers

Kyrou breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Utah Hockey Club to snap 4-game skid

Werenski OT goal lifts Blue Jackets to comeback win against Utah

Crosby OT goal lifts Penguins past Utah

Merilainen makes 34 saves, Senators defeat Utah Hockey Club

Perfetti scores hat trick, helps Jets cool off Utah Hockey Club

Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Utah Hockey Club shuts out Wild

Hayton has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club holds off Jets

Keller has goal, 3 assists for Utah Hockey Club in win against Blues