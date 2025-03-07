Utah Hockey Club Acquires 2026 Fifth-Round Draft Choice from the Chicago Blackhawks in Exchange for Forward Aku Räty, Rights to Defenseman Victor Sӧderstrӧm and Shea Weber’s Contract

SALT LAKE CITY (March 7, 2025) – Utah Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired a 2026 fifth-round draft choice from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Aku Räty, the rights to defenseman Victor Söderström and the contract of defenseman Shea Weber.

Räty, 23, has tallied 4-5-19 and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Tucson Roadrunners this season.

Söderström, 24, has earned 9-27-36 and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 games with Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2024-25.