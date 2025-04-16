Utah Falls in Final Game of Season

ST. LOUIS - In the final game of the inaugural season, Utah Hockey Club fell 6-1 to the St. Louis Blues. Clayton Keller’s second period power play goal was Utah’s lone tally in the loss. Karel Vejmelka stopped 23 of the 29 shots he faced.

Brayden Schenn’s goal eight minutes into the game opened the scoring for St. Louis. After Jimmy Snuggerud’s shot was stopped by Karel Vejmelka, Schenn tapped in the rebound and scored. Three minutes later, Pavel Buchnevich scored his 20th of the season and doubled the home team’s lead. Jake Neighbors drove towards net, waited, and then passed to Buchnevich in the corner. Buchnevich capitalized on his chance and increased St. Louis’ lead to 2-0.

After a scrum broke out in front of the Blues’ net, Lawson Crouse was sent to the box for roughing. St. Louis went on the power play and 42 seconds into the man-advantage, Jimmy Snuggerud’s power play goal gave the Blues a 3-0 lead. It was the forward’s first NHL goal in his seventh career game.

In the final minutes of the first period, Logan Cooley was sent to the box for holding and St. Louis went back on the power play. 54 seconds into the penalty kill, Barrett Hayton was called for a delay of game penalty. St. Louis had a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:06. After the initial penalty was killed off, the Blues scored their second power play goal of the period and took at 4-0 lead.

Three minutes into the second period, Sean Durzi was sent off for tripping and Utah went back on the penalty kill for the fourth time. However, the visitors killed off the penalty. On the other side of special teams, Utah went on the power play for the first time five and a half minutes into the second period. Six seconds into the man-advantage, Captain Clayton Keller scored his 30th of the season and put Utah on the board. This is the third straight season in which Keller has scored 30 or more.

Utah went back on the penalty kill six and a half minutes into the third period. 28 seconds into their power play, St. Louis scored and took at 5-1 lead. Jordan Kyrou’s tally was the Blues’ third power play goal through five opportunities. Utah went back on the power play right after but were unable to score.

With nine minutes remaining in regulation, Barrett Hayton and Mathieu Joseph were assessed game misconducts. With two and a half minutes left in the game, Kyrou scored his second straight and the final goal of the game. Utah finished the 2024-25 season with a 38-31-13 record.

Other Notes from Tonight’s Game:

Utah had six players play in each of the team’s 82 games this season: Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, Ian Cole, Jack McBain, Michael Kesselring, and Kevin Stenlund.

There’s something about facing his hometown team that fuels Clayton Keller. The forward scored his 13th career goal against the Blues Tuesday night. The St Louis native has 35 points against the Blues (13G, 22A) through 32 games. Out of all 31 teams he has faced, Keller has scored the most points in his career against the Blues.