Bortuzzo's Return to Lineup is a Special Moment

It’s been a journey this season for Utah defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. After suffering a lower body injury on Dec. 10, the veteran has played just one game (Jan. 2, at Calgary) before another injury derailed his season. Bortuzzo spent the last few months working to return to the ice, and in late March he was activated from the injured reserve list. Now, In Utah’s final game of the 2024-25 season, Bortuzzo will return to the lineup in what could also be the veteran defenseman’s final NHL game.

“Excited, very thankful, grateful for the opportunity here that the organization gave me to play,” Bortuzzo explained “Just thankful. It’s been a hell of a ride. I’m not making an (announcement) or anything but just want to take it in stride and have some fun.”

It’s only fitting that Bortuzzo makes his return to the lineup in St. Louis. The veteran defenseman won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, and Bortuzzo spent the longest stretch of his 14-year NHL career in St. Louis.

“It’s super unique, obviously super meaningful,” Bortuzzo said Tuesday. “I have my parents in town which makes things always more special when you can share it with family. St. Louis is a spot that gave me everything professionally. Created some of the best friendships, best relationships I have in my life. I owe a lot to that organization, ownership, and everything was super first class and to come back here and actually get a chance to play in this building where we were able to accomplish a few fun things is truly special.

“I’m very thankful for (Utah Hockey Club), that (they) gave me this chance this year to be a part of this,” Bortuzzo continued. “They’re obviously in good hands here. I’ve played for four really great organizations. This team here is on a good path, but to come back here and get this chance to play in St. Louis is really special.”

Throughout his years in professional hockey, Bortuzzo has experienced plenty of different locker rooms. However, this group has been special.

“It’s been awesome,” Bortuzzo reflected. “I’ve played on some close-knit teams and this team is no different. Truly a strong brotherhood, good mix of young and old, truly come to the rink with a ton of enthusiasm. Guys are happy to be at the rink every day and I think that’s a huge contributor of what we’ve been able to do this year and build along the way.”

As supportive as the team has been for him, Bortuzzo’s impact in the locker room is palpable. His presence has been an important part of this group.

“I don’t think you can measure his impact only by what he did on the ice,” head coach André Tourigny shared about Bortuzzo. “The veteran presence, the Championship pedigree, the composure, the kind of teammate he is, the brother he is for our group meant a ton. I think the guys are all excited to have him back tonight.”