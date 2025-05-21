Simashev, But Win KHL Championship

Defenseman Dmitri Simashev was the sixth overall pick in the 2023 Draft and has played in the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl organization throughout his career. This season with Lokomotiv, the defenseman had one goal and five assists through 56 games played. Simashev played 21 playoff games this year and has one assist. This was Simashev’s second postseason appearance for Lokomotiv in the KHL playoffs.

Forward Daniil But was the 12th overall pick in the 2023 Draft. Like Simashev, But has played for Lokomotiv throughout his career. This season, But played 54 regular season games and had nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points. This postseason, the forward played 14 games and added one assist. But has participated in the KHL playoffs on two occasions.

Simashev and But are the third and fourth prospects to win a championship this month, joining Veeti Väisänen and Gabe Smith.