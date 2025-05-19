Smith, Moncton Wildcats Win QMJHL Championship

Utah’s 2024 Draft pick Scored Twice in Monday’s Win

WEB_GabeSmith
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Utah prospect Gabe Smith and the Moncton Wildcats won the QMJHL Championship Monday with a 3-2 win over the Rimouski Oceanic. Monday’s victory secured a 4-2 series win for the Wildcats and the organization’s third Gilles-Courteau Trophy.

Smith scored twice in the win including the series clinching goal in the second period (17:46). He scored six goals and contributed 16 assists through 19 postseason games this year. Smith had a point in 16 of 19 playoff games, including five multi-point games, and two multi-goal games. With 22 postseason points, Smith was tied for third in scoring across the QMJHL.

During the regular season, Smith had 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 overall points through 52 games for the Wildcats. He had 63 penalty minutes and finished the season +23. The 2024-25 season was Smith’s third season with Moncton and third postseason appearance for the Wildcats.

Smith was picked by Utah in the fourth round (103 overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He became the second Utah prospect to clinch a championship this season. Veeti Väisänen won the Western Hockey League Championship with the Medicine Hat Tigers last Friday.

