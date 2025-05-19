Smith, Moncton Wildcats Win QMJHL Championship

Utah prospect Gabe Smith and the Moncton Wildcats won the QMJHL Championship Monday with a 3-2 win over the Rimouski Oceanic. Monday’s victory secured a 4-2 series win for the Wildcats and the organization’s third Gilles-Courteau Trophy.

Smith scored twice in the win including the series clinching goal in the second period (17:46). He scored six goals and contributed 16 assists through 19 postseason games this year. Smith had a point in 16 of 19 playoff games, including five multi-point games, and two multi-goal games. With 22 postseason points, Smith was tied for third in scoring across the QMJHL.