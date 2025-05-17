Väisänen Wins WHL Championship 

Defenseman Veeti Väisänen, Utah’s 96th overall pick in the 2024 Draft, won the Western Hockey League Championship with the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday. This is the Tigers sixth Ed Chynoweth Cup. Väisänen played 18 playoff games and recorded a goal and four assists. He was tied for fifth in playoff assists among all WHL rookies.

Väisänen played 58 regular season games for the Tigers during his first hockey season in North America. Through those games, he scored four goals and had 20 assists for a total of 24 points. In addition to playing in the WHL, Väisänen won a silver medal with Finland at the 2025 World Junior Championship. He had one assist through seven games.