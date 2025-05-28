Simashev, But Continue Their Careers Together 

Throughout their respective hockey careers, Dmitri Simashev and Daniil But have experienced many significant moments together. Both played in the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl organization from youth hockey to the KHL, and each helped the organization win its first KHL Championship this year. In addition, Simashev and But were drafted in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft to the same organization. There’s always been a link between the two players. Now, Simashev and But have signed their entry level contracts in the same offseason and will join the Utah Mammoth organization together.

By signing both Dmitri Simashev and Daniil But, Utah is bringing over two of the club’s top prospects in the system. General Manager Bill Armstrong is excited about what both will bring to the organization.

“Number one, he’s a KHL Champion and someone that played hard minutes for them at an elite level,” Armstrong explained about Simashev. “Now he has the opportunity to come over and show us what he can do in the National Hockey League. We love the level that he played at, the intensity he played at in driving his team to win a championship. We’re so excited that the player that we drafted a few years ago is now going to make his way on to our team, and he’s exactly what the doctor ordered. He’s an elite defensive defenseman. He’s a great two-way player. He’s going to certainly give us some size and some mobility.”

“When we drafted (But), we wanted somebody that had skill, hockey sense, ability, great work ethic but also had size and he could add into our new identity of our new team,” Armstrong shared on But. “We felt with him also coming over this year that just gives us another great player in the arsenal that has size, has compete, and has hockey sense. He’s going to be a great player for us.”

As with any prospect, especially those who have played outside of North America, there is a transition process to this level of hockey. Utah is aware of what it takes to adjust. Armstrong and his staff will provide time and support to both players. The organization knows how to develop young talent into mainstay NHL players.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time on that avenue,” Armstrong explained. “I think as far as our club, we’ve had the ability to work in younger players – from Cooley to Guenther to Doan – and sometimes that takes a little bit of time.”

For Simashev, he’ll be able to turn to fellow countryman and Utah alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev to learn more about what it takes to be a defenseman in the NHL.

"Sergachev was the biggest defenseman that I watched when I was young,” Simashev recounted. “We've become really good friends. We went to dinner a couple days ago. He's a really good guy and he's really like another hockey coach for me. In summer, like June or July, I'll skate with him, and we'll just hang out together. It makes it easier knowing he is there (in Utah)."

“It’ll take him a little bit of time to adjust to the NHL style, it always does,” Armstrong said. “I think (Mikhail) Sergachev will definitely help him be able to make that transition a little bit quicker at times.”

At 6-foot-6, But will learn how to use his size in a quicker level of play. Armstrong has experience with this from his time in the St. Louis Blues organization.

“There is a little bit of a transition period that will have to take place,” Armstrong continued. “I know from having bigger players back in the day in St. Louis, when we had Tage Thompson, it takes them a little bit of time to be able to play at the NHL pace. Also, there’s the strength factor. That varies into the transition over here and how long it’ll take him to get up to speed and be an impact player at the NHL level.”

In addition to their skill sets and what they bring on the ice, Simashev and But learned about the high level of play and sacrifice needed to win a championship. The experience of winning the Gagarin Cup is invaluable and any organization looking to build a winning culture needs players that have won before. Veterans Kevin Stenlund, Ian Cole, Olli Maata, and Sergachev, have won the Stanley Cup and brought that experience to Utah. Simashev and But winning early in their careers adds even more winning experience.

"It was so important for me to win the Gagarin Cup,” Simashev shared. “We had a good team this year. We lost in the finals last year, so this is really good for me to finish my KHL career this way."

“You don’t teach a baby shark how to bite,” Armstrong shared. “You have to have some winning in your seasons that you’ve played. I love when our guys go out to win championships like Dmitri and Daniil.

“We want our guys to go out there, achieve, and bring back the thought process of being a championship caliber team and organization to Utah,” Armstrong continued. “The more we can add in of our players winning championships will definitely help us when we get into the fight.”

From youth hockey to now the NHL, Simashev and But are entering a new chapter in which they both continue to chase their dreams by each other’s side.