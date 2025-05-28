Utah Signs Daniil But to Entry-Level Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Daniil But to a three-year, entry-level contract.

“We are very pleased to sign Daniil to an NHL contract,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “Daniil is a highly skilled forward with a great shot and playmaking skills who is coming off a career season. We are looking forward to seeing him in a Mammoth sweater.”

But, 20, recorded 9-19-28 and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 54 regular-season games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2024-25. He set new career highs in assists, points, power-play goals (2) and ice time per game (11:47), ranking fifth on the team in assists and seventh in points. But recently helped the Lokomotiv capture their first Gagarin Cup championship. While in Lokomotiv’s system, But has been teammates with Utah defenseman prospect Dmitri Simashev.

The 6-foot-6, 216-pound forward has posted 21-30-51 and 32 PIM in 124 career KHL games with Lokomotiv over the past three seasons, and he set career highs in goals (10) and games played (55) in 2023-24. He has also registered 1-2-3 in 33 career Gagarin Cup playoff appearances.

But earned 36-43-79 and 58 PIM in 84 MHL games with Loko Yaroslavl, Lokomotiv’s junior league affiliate, from 2021-23. He was selected to the 2023 MHL All-Star Game but did not participate in the event. But added 4-6-10 in 15 career MHL playoff contests.

A native of Yaroslavl, Russia, But has represented his home country at several international tournaments and recorded one assist in five games to help Russia to a gold medal at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

But was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (12th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.