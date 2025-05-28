Utah Signs Dmitri Simashev to Entry-Level Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of defenseman Dmitri Simashev to a three-year, entry-level contract.

“We are thrilled to sign Dmitri to an NHL contract,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “Dmitri has established himself as one of the top defenseman prospects in the NHL and we look forward to watching him play for the Mammoth for many years to come.”

Simashev, 20, registered 1-5-6 and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 56 regular-season games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2024-25. He set new career highs in blocked shots (54) and ice time per game (15:57). Simashev also skated in all 21 games during the KHL playoffs and tallied one assist to help Lokomotiv capture their first Gagarin Cup championship. While in Lokomotiv’s system, Simashev has been teammates with Utah forward prospect Daniil But.

The 6-foot-5, 207-pound defenseman has earned 5-11-16 and 24 PIM in 137 career KHL games with Lokomotiv over the past three seasons, and he set career highs in goals (4), assists (6) and points (10) over 63 KHL contests in 2023-24. He has also tallied two assists in 37 career Gagarin Cup playoff appearances.

A native of Kostroma, Russia, Simashev also earned 7-22-29 and 61 PIM in 80 MHL games with Loko Yaroslavl, Lokomotiv’s junior league affiliate, from 2021-23. He added 2-6-8 and six PIM in 13 career MHL playoff contests.

Simashev was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (6th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.