Looking Back: April 2026

The first two weeks of April were some of the most important weeks of the 2025-26 regular season. The Utah Mammoth put together a significant win streak and booked the organization’s first postseason berth in franchise history. Let’s take a look back at the end of the year!

Win Streak

The 2026 Playoff race was a tight battle throughout the NHL, and the Western Conference was no exception. Utah held the first wild card spot for the majority of the season; however, multiple teams were right behind the Mammoth looking to take over that spot.

Starting with Utah’s final game in March, the Mammoth won five-straight games, including four games against teams fighting for playoff spots. One of the most exciting games during the streak was a 6-5 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers.

After JJ Peterka scored the game’s opening goal, Edmonton stormed back and held a 3-1 lead going into the first intermission. Utah tied the game up in the second period twice, and outscored the Oilers 3-1 in the middle frame. In the third period, each team exchanged goals and the game went to overtime. 33 seconds into extra time, Captain Clayton Keller’s 26th goal of the season secured the win and two valuable points.