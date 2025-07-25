Get to Know Caleb Desnoyers

Learn more about the Utah Mammoth’s fourth-overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft

DesnoyersGetToKnow
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this series – Get to Know – learn more about the newest Utah Mammoth players and who they are on and off the ice!

With the fourth-overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, the Utah Mammoth added forward Caleb Desnoyers. Learn more about Desnoyers below!

The Basics

Hailing from St-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Caleb Desnoyers is a 6-foot-2, 183-pound center who most recently played for the Moncton Wildcats. Desnoyers is the middle child of David Desnoyer and Martine Laliberté’s three sons: Elliot, Caleb, and Théo.

Desnoyers’ older brother Elliot was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2020, and will play for the Iowa Wild (AHL) next season. Their father, David, played junior hockey in Canada, as did their uncle, Simon Laliberté.

The Road to the Draft

Desnoyers’ career started in Quebec, and during the last two seasons he played for the Moncton Wildcats in the QMJHL (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League). Over the last two years in the Q, Desnoyers has played 116 regular season games and 23 playoff games for the Wildcats. During that span he scored 55 goals and added 85 assists for 140 points. In the playoffs Desnoyers has 10 goals, 22 assists, and 32 points.

The majority of his points over the last two years came from the 2024-25 campaign. In addition to setting new career highs in all scoring categories, Desnoyers averaged over a point per game throughout the season and during the playoffs. Desnoyers had the QMJHL’s highest faceoff percentage last season, winning 63.7% of his draws.

In the playoffs, Desnoyers delivered and helped the Wildcats win their third QMJHL Championship. His nine goals were second-most for Moncton during the postseason, while his 30 points led his team. His strong performance earned him the Guy Lafleur Trophy, which goes to the QMJHL’s playoff MVP.

The celebrations continued this summer when Desnoyers walked across the Draft stage in Los Angeles as Utah’s newest draft pick. A promising part of the Mammoth’s future, Desnoyers has shown a lot of promise and playmaking abilities at only 18-years-old.

International Experience

Most recently representing his home country of Canada at the 2024 IIHF Men’s Under-18 World Championship, Desnoyers has worn the maple leaf multiple times throughout his career. In addition to U18 Worlds, Desnoyers has played in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2023 Men’s Under-18 National Club Championship, and the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

At the 2024 U18 Men’s World Championship, Desnoyers was a part of Canada’s gold medal winning team. He played six games and had five total points (1G, 4A). Desnoyers also played with Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin months before each player was drafted by Utah in the First Round of the 2024 Draft.

Teammate Test

Desnoyers isn’t the only member of the Moncton Wildcats in the organization. His teammate, Gabe Smith, was Utah’s fourth-round pick in the 2024 Draft. The two put their knowledge of each other to the test at this year’s development camp:

Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat

Caleb is the third member of his family to play for the Moncton Wildcats, after his brother, Elliot Desnoyers, and uncle, Simon Laliberté, also played for the QMJHL team in their respective careers.

Laliberté played four seasons with Moncton from the 1996-97 season to the 1999-2000 campaign. He captained the Wildcats during his fourth and final season. Elliot Desnoyers played for the Wildcats over the 2018-19 and the 2019-20 seasons.

