Utah Picks Up 3-1 Win Over Calgary

SALT LAKE CITY - In a physical battle with plenty of momentum swings, Utah Hockey Club picked up a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames. The victory secured a season sweep for Utah over their Western Conference counter-part. Kevin Stenlund, Barrett Hayton, and Clayton Keller (empty net) scored for Utah while Rasmus Andersson had Calgary’s lone goal.

Kevin Stenlund opened the scoring in the final three minutes of the first period. Alexander Kerfoot passed to an open Stenlund in the slot and the forward capitalized. The goal was Stenlund's 12th of the season and Ian Cole also picked up an assist on the goal.

Early in the second period, a shot by Mikael Backlund hit off Nick DeSimone in front of the net. Vejmelka made the save; however, it was reviewed to see if the puck had crossed the goal line. After a review, it was deemed the puck did not cross and the game continued.

Two and a half minutes into the second period, Utah doubled its lead when Barrett Hayton scored his 18th of the season. Nick Schmaltz stripped the puck in the neutral zone and passed it to Hayton. In a quick give and go with Sean Durzi, Hayton found space down low and scored, going five-hole.

Tensions rose halfway through the game when Mikhail Sergachev was sent off for roughing. At the same time, Calgary was assessed a bench minor for too many men on the ice. With some 4-on-4 hockey underway, Utah had a rush chance that ended with Hayton fighting to score on a rebound. After the whistle, Joel Hanley and Hayton were both sent off for minor penalties.

With seven minutes left in the second period, Rasmus Andersson’s shot from the blue line found the back of the next to get Calgary on the board. In the final two minutes of the period, Nick Schmaltz was called for a tripping penalty. Utah’s penalty came up strong with several clears and a big block from Mikhail Sergachev.

Six and a half minutes into the third period, Blake Coleman’s shot was denied by Vejmelka. To support his goaltender, Durzi put his body on the line to help thwart any potential rebound opportunities. Calgary’s rebound attempt went wide, and Utah recovered from the scramble.

With under seven minutes left in regulation, and Calgary on the power play, Vejmelka robbed Joel Farabee from tying the game. Calgary pulled its goaltender, searching for the game tying goal; however, Clayton Keller's empty net goal with 17 seconds left secured the win.

