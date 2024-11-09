Game Preview, 11/9: Utah Hockey Club vs. Nashville Predators

Game Preview, 11/9: Utah Hockey Club vs. Nashville Predators

By Mike Folta
WHEN: 6:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEG+, UtahHC+, Utah 16 | RADIO: KSL News Radio 102.7 FM 1280 AM, NHL App

The Utah Hockey Club (6-5-3) concludes a four-game road swing with a tilt tonight against the Nashville Predators (4-6-1) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Utah has picked up standings points in four of its last five games and has improved defensively by allowing three or fewer goals in three of its last four contests.

ONE-TIMERS

  • Utah won its last game 4-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
  • Dylan Guenther leads the team with seven goals.
  • Rookie Maveric Lamoureux picked up his first career fighting major on Thursday in St. Louis.
  • Utah is now fourth in the Central Division with 15 points.
  • Michael Kesselring’s goal at 0:18 of the first period on Thursday was the fastest goal in the NHL this season.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

The Predators will be hungry to get back into the win column tonight after three straight losses. General Manager Barry Trotz made several big splashes in free agency over the summer with the acquisitions of veteran forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei. In total, Nashville committed over $140 million to new and returning players over the next several seasons. Along with the newcomers, the Preds are headlined by goaltender Juuse Saros who boasts a 2.85 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage this season.

WHO TO WATCH

UTAH: #39 CONNOR INGRAM - Should Ingram return to the crease tonight, he will be facing the team that he made his NHL debut with in 2021. Ingram appeared in three regular season and four postseason games for Nashville in the 2021-22 season before he was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Coyotes in October of 2022. Ingram picked up his sixth win of the season on Thursday in St. Louis with 13 saves on 15 Blues shots.

NASHVILLE: #91 STEVEN STAMKOS - After an unusually slow start, Stamkos has found some rhythm with his new team and has goals in back-to-back games. Through 14 games, the former Stanley Cup Champion with Tampa Bay (and former teammate of Utah’s Mikhail Sergachev) is tied for fourth in scoring amongst all Nashville players with seven points (4G, 3A).

LOOK BACK

Utah grabbed its first win of the road trip with a 4-2 decision in St. Louis on Thursday night. Michael Kesselring scored just 18 seconds into the first period, and Utah never trailed in the contest. Matias Maccelli gave Utah a 2-1 edge late in the second, and after St. Louis tied the game in the third, Dylan Guenther netted his seventh tally of the year to give Utah a 3-2 advantage. Utah outshot St. Louis 31-15 in the contest.

CENTRAL DIVISION

With two big points in regulation against St. Louis on Thursday, Utah now sits fourth in the Central Division with 15 points through 14 games. The win also jettisoned the squad into the second wild card position in the Western Conference. Utah is 2-2-0 against division opponents in a table that promises to remain competitive throughout the season. After tonight, Utah will not face another Central Division foe until Dec. 2 against the Dallas Stars.

GAME-WINNERS

With his unassisted tally at the 16:39 mark of the third period against St. Louis on Thursday, Dylan Geunther scored his game-winning goal of the season. The 21-year-old has already bagged 31 goals over his young career, and seven of them have been game-winners. He scored the overtime-winner for Utah on Oct. 10 against the New York Islanders, and five of his seven goals this season have either tied the game or given Utah the lead. He also scored the overtime-winning goal for Team Canada in the gold medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Tournament.

LOOK AHEAD

Utah returns home to the friendly confines of Delta Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13 to face a red-hot Carolina Hurricanes team. Entering today, Carolina has won eight in a row and sits atop the Metropolitan Division with 20 points and a 10-2-0 record.

