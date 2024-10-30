Game Preview, 10/30: Utah Hockey Club vs. Calgary Flames

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: SEG+, UtahHC+, Utah 16 | RADIO: KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM, KZNS 1280 AM, NHL App

The Utah Hockey Club (4-4-2) squares off with the Calgary Flames (5-3-1) tonight at Delta Center. Utah looks to return to the win column after a 5-4 overtime defeat on Monday against the San Jose Sharks, and Calgary seeks to snap a three-game losing skid.

ONE-TIMERS

Tonight is the third of four consecutive games against teams from the Pacific Division.

Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev scored his first goal of the season on Monday against San Jose.

Forward Dylan Guenther leads the team with six goals after scoring in the first period on Monday.

Five of Utah’s games have ended in overtime this season- the most of any NHL team.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

After going unbeaten in regulation over its first six games, Calgary has lost three straight while allowing four goals or more in each of those three contests. All three of those defeats came against teams with .750 points percentages or better (Carolina, Winnipeg, Vegas). Defenseman Rasmus Andersson leads the Flames in scoring with 10 points (4G, 6A) and is tied for the lead amongst NHL defensemen with four goals.

WHO TO WATCH

UTAH: #52 VLADISLAV KOLYACHONOK - Kolyachonok tabbed two assists in Monday’s game against San Jose for his second career multi-point game. The Minsk, Belarus native scored the overtime-winner for Utah on Oct. 19 against the Boston Bruins. The defenseman now has four points (1G, 3A) in 10 games this season.

CALGARY: #10 JONATHAN HUBERDEAU - Huburdeau is tied for second on the team in scoring with seven points (4G, 3A) in nine games. After 52 points (12G, 40A) in 2023-24, the winger is coming off his least productive season since 2013-14, but now appears to be in top form. Huburdeau finished in a tie for second in league scoring with 115 points (30G, 85A) while playing for the Florida Panthers in 2021-22.

LOOK BACK

Utah could not hold off a furious comeback by San Jose on Monday at Delta Center and fell 5-4 in overtime. Alexander Wennberg scored the game-winner for the Sharks after the visitors scored three 6-on-5 goals in the last five minutes of the game to force the extra period.

UTAH TRADES FOR OLLI MÄÄTTÄ

Utah announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Olli Määttä from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a third-round draft choice in the 2025 NHL Draft which was previously acquired from the New York Rangers. The 30-year-old defenseman has played in seven games with the Red Wings in 2024-25, averaging 15:52 time on ice per game. He also won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins when he was teammates with current Utah defenseman Ian Cole in 2016 and 2017.