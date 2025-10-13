College Ticket Program Returns for Mammoth Games

For the second straight year, college students can attend games as a discounted rate

College Ticket Program 2568x1444 (1)

The Utah Mammoth’s College Ticket Program, presented by Moxie Pest Control, is back! Students enrolled in any Utah university or college, with an official school email address, can buy $15, single-goal view seats for upcoming Mammoth home games. Those participating in the program can buy up to two tickets per game for up to a maximum of three games per student. Each ticket includes a hotdog and a bottle of water.

This is a great opportunity for students throughout the state to show their Mammoth pride and cheer on the team in person. Don’t miss out, buy your tickets today! Click here to learn more.

News Feed

Week Ahead: Oct 13-19

Durzi Out, Hayton Game-Time Decision in Chicago

200 Down and More to Go

Guenther scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Predators

Utah Keeps Pushing Back, Secures 3-2 Overtime Win in Nashville

Utah's Road Trip Continues in Nashville

‘I’ll Remember This All My Life’

Utah Mammoth Launch New App

MacKinnon, Avalanche hold off Mammoth

Simashev Makes Debut in Utah's Close Loss to Colorado

Utah Mammoth Unveil 1Password as First-Ever Away Jersey Patch Partner

Utah Opens 2025-26 Season in Colorado

Utah Mammoth to Host Home Opener Celebration

The Week Ahead: Oct 6-12

Utah Mammoth Sign Forward Kevin Rooney to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Utah Mammoth Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Utah Ends Preseason with a Win over San Jose

Utah Hosts San Jose for Final Preseason Game