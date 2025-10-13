College Ticket Program Returns for Mammoth Games

The Utah Mammoth’s College Ticket Program, presented by Moxie Pest Control, is back! Students enrolled in any Utah university or college, with an official school email address, can buy $15, single-goal view seats for upcoming Mammoth home games. Those participating in the program can buy up to two tickets per game for up to a maximum of three games per student. Each ticket includes a hotdog and a bottle of water.

This is a great opportunity for students throughout the state to show their Mammoth pride and cheer on the team in person. Don’t miss out, buy your tickets today! Click here to learn more.