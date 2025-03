Utah Hockey Club announced Sunday that defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was activated from the injured reserve. The veteran blueliner suffered a lower body injury on Dec. 10 against the Minnesota Wild. He has played one game since (Jan. 2 at Calgary) and has resumed practicing with the team throughout this time span.

Bortuzzo signed as a free agent with Utah on Aug. 31, 2024. This season, he has played 16 games, contributed two points (2A), and has averaged 10:53 time on ice per game.