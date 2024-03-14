Game Day Guide: Stars vs Devils

Game 68: Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils
When: Thursday, March 14 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Thursday, March 14 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
New Jersey Devils
Record
40-18-9 (19-9-4 Home)
31-30-4 (16-13-2 Away)
Rank
89 Points (1st Central)
66 Points (6th Metropolitan)
Power Play
23.9% (47-for-197)
22.0% (44-for-200)
Penalty Kill
80.6% (166-for-206)
79.5% (155-for-195)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
3-7-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (3-4—7, 5 GP)
Joe Pavelski (14-12—26, 26 GP)
Roope Hintz (4-0—4, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (9-15—24, 23 GP)
Ty Dellandrea (2-1—3, 3 GP)
Ryan Suter (3-17—20, 25 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Craig Smith (2-0—2, 2 GP)
Joe Pavelski (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Forward Jason Robertson posted two points (1-1–2) on Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers, extending his point streak (4-6–10) to seven games and matching his longest point streak of the season (7 games (3-7–10), Dec. 18 - Jan. 2). He has also recorded three consecutive multi-point games (2-4–6), contributing to a team-leading total of 17 multi-point games on the season. The 24-year-old leads Stars skaters with 44 assists and 67 points (23-44–67) through 67 games this season, including a team-leading 22 power-play points (7-15–22).