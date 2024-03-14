Game Day Guide: Stars vs Devils

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson posted two points (1-1–2) on Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers, extending his point streak (4-6–10) to seven games and matching his longest point streak of the season (7 games (3-7–10), Dec. 18 - Jan. 2). He has also recorded three consecutive multi-point games (2-4–6), contributing to a team-leading total of 17 multi-point games on the season. The 24-year-old leads Stars skaters with 44 assists and 67 points (23-44–67) through 67 games this season, including a team-leading 22 power-play points (7-15–22).