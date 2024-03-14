Game Day Guide: Stars vs Devils

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
Game 68: Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils

When: Thursday, March 14 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
New Jersey Devils
Record
40-18-9 (19-9-4 Home)
31-30-4 (16-13-2 Away)
Rank
89 Points (1st Central)
66 Points (6th Metropolitan)
Power Play
23.9% (47-for-197)
22.0% (44-for-200)
Penalty Kill
80.6% (166-for-206)
79.5% (155-for-195)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
3-7-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils for the second and final time this season Thursday night at American Airlines Center. Entering Thursday’s game, the Stars have won six of their last eight games (6-1-1) against the Devils.
  • The Stars have earned at least a point in the standings in nine of their last 10 games (6-1-3) against the Devils at home.
  • The clubs opened the season series in New Jersey on Jan. 20, when the Stars defeated the Devils, 6-2. Forward Roope Hintz led the Stars with two goals (2-0—2), while forwards Wyatt Johnston (1-1—2), and Jason Robertson (0-2—2) and defensemen Ryan Suter (0-2—2) and Thomas Harley (0-2—2) each added two points. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced.
  • Hintz has tallied eight points (5-3—8) in eight career games against the Devils, including three points (1-2—3) in four games at home.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has tallied 15 points (6-9—15) in his last 10 games against the Devils, including nine points (2-7—9) in his last five home games against them. Duchene ranks second among current Stars skaters with 24 points (9-15—24) in 23 career games against New Jersey.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Matt Duchene (3-4—7, 5 GP)

 Joe Pavelski (14-12—26, 26 GP)

Roope Hintz (4-0—4, 3 GP)

 Matt Duchene (9-15—24, 23 GP)

Ty Dellandrea (2-1—3, 3 GP)

 Ryan Suter (3-17—20, 25 GP)

Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3, 2 GP)

Craig Smith (2-0—2, 2 GP)

Joe Pavelski (1-1—2, 2 GP)  

Jamie Benn (0-2—2, 2 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson posted two points (1-1–2) on Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers, extending his point streak (4-6–10) to seven games and matching his longest point streak of the season (7 games (3-7–10), Dec. 18 - Jan. 2). He has also recorded three consecutive multi-point games (2-4–6), contributing to a team-leading total of 17 multi-point games on the season. The 24-year-old leads Stars skaters with 44 assists and 67 points (23-44–67) through 67 games this season, including a team-leading 22 power-play points (7-15–22).

