Stars sign Ben Kraws to a one-year entry-level contract

Kraws, 23, posted a 14-17-6 record with a 2.49 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts in 37 appearances for St. Lawrence University (NCAA) in the 2023-24 season, and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the NCAA's top men's ice hockey player of the year. Kraws also went 4-1 in the ECAC Hockey Championships, leading the No. 7-ranked Saints to the championship game against No. 2-ranked Cornell.