Stars sign Ben Kraws to a one-year entry-level contract

The 23-year-old is nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the NCAA's top men's ice hockey player of the year

2568x1444_Ben_Kraws
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Ben Kraws to a one-year entry-level contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.

Kraws, 23, posted a 14-17-6 record with a 2.49 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts in 37 appearances for St. Lawrence University (NCAA) in the 2023-24 season, and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the NCAA's top men's ice hockey player of the year. Kraws also went 4-1 in the ECAC Hockey Championships, leading the No. 7-ranked Saints to the championship game against No. 2-ranked Cornell.

Kraws helped St. Lawrence earn a 4-2 victory over Yale on March 8 in the opening round and backstopped the club to two victories over Colgate - including a 47-save performance in double overtime on March 15 - in the quarterfinals. He posted a 22-save shutout in a 3-0 win against No. 1-ranked Quinnipiac in the semifinals on March 22 to propel St. Lawrence to the ECAC Championship vs. Cornell on March 23.

Prior to his time at St. Lawrence, the Cranbury, New Jersey native spent two years at Arizona State University (NCAA) from 2021-23, posting a 15-11-1 record in 33 appearances. He also played for Miami University (NCAA) from 2019-21, going 1-13-2 in 19 appearances. He was undrafted before signing with the Stars.

