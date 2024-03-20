Stars sign Justin Hryckowian to a two-year entry-level contract

The 23-year-old is nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the NCAA's top men's ice hockey player of the year

2568x1444_justin_032024
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Justin Hryckowian (pronounced ritz-COH-vee-in) to a two-year entry-level contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.

Hryckowian, 23, recorded 43 points (13-30—43) in 32 games with Northeastern University (NCAA) during the 2023-24 season. He led the team in assists (30) and points and ranked third in goals (13) and is nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the NCAA's top men's ice hockey player of the year. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound forward played three seasons for Northeastern from 2021-24, appearing in 94 games and posting 101 points (35-66—101). In 2023, he was named Hockey East Best Defensive Forward and was named to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team.

Prior to his NCAA career, the L'Ile-Bizard, Quebec native played 61 games in the USHL with Sioux City and Cedar Rapids and earned a total of 52 points (21-31—52). He was undrafted before signing with the Stars.

