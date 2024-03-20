Stars sign Justin Hryckowian to a two-year entry-level contract

Hryckowian, 23, recorded 43 points (13-30—43) in 32 games with Northeastern University (NCAA) during the 2023-24 season. He led the team in assists (30) and points and ranked third in goals (13) and is nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the NCAA's top men's ice hockey player of the year. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound forward played three seasons for Northeastern from 2021-24, appearing in 94 games and posting 101 points (35-66—101). In 2023, he was named Hockey East Best Defensive Forward and was named to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team.