Stars sign Luke Krys to a two-year entry-level contract

The 23-year-old registered 17 points in 35 regular-season games for Providence College (NCAA) during the 2023-24 season

2568x1444_luke_krys
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Luke Krys to a two-year entry-level contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.

Krys, 23, registered 17 points (6-11—17) in 35 regular-season games for Providence College (NCAA) during the 2023-24 season. Among team defensemen, Krys ranked first goals (6), shared second in assists (11), and ranked second in points (17).

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman played four seasons in the NCAA with Providence College and Brown University, amassing 15 goals and 55 points (15-40—55) in 127 regular-season games and was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Second Team in both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He played an additional five games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) during the 2020-21 season.

A native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, Krys was originally undrafted before signing with the Stars.

News Feed

Wyatt’s World: How Wyatt Johnston has exceeded expectations in second year

Stars to host Annual Pride Night on Wednesday, March 20

Immortalized: Modano’s statue a perfect tribute to his legacy and impact

Heika’s Take: Stars ride Modano fanfare to dominant win over Kings

First Shift: Stars look to right ship on home ice in showdown with Kings

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Stars sign Tristan Bertucci to a three-year entry-level contract

A Dallas duo: How Mike Modano, Dirk Nowitzki helped shape the Dallas sports landscape

Heika’s Take: Stars’ defensive issues at home continue in collapse to Devils

Modano Immortalized: Statue unveil on Saturday, March 16

First Shift: Stars look to bounce back quickly in matchup with Devils

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Devils

Heika’s Take: Taking a valuable lesson from a meltdown loss

First Shift: Stars open five-game homestand with NHL-leading Panthers

2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal to feature Stars and Panthers

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Florida

Stars sign Justin Ertel to a three-year entry-level contract

Coming full circle: How Mike Modano left a lasting impact on Stars’ veteran leaders