FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Luke Krys to a two-year entry-level contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.
Stars sign Luke Krys to a two-year entry-level contract
Krys, 23, registered 17 points (6-11—17) in 35 regular-season games for Providence College (NCAA) during the 2023-24 season. Among team defensemen, Krys ranked first goals (6), shared second in assists (11), and ranked second in points (17).
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman played four seasons in the NCAA with Providence College and Brown University, amassing 15 goals and 55 points (15-40—55) in 127 regular-season games and was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Second Team in both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He played an additional five games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) during the 2020-21 season.
A native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, Krys was originally undrafted before signing with the Stars.