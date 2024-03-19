Stars sign Luke Krys to a two-year entry-level contract

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman played four seasons in the NCAA with Providence College and Brown University, amassing 15 goals and 55 points (15-40—55) in 127 regular-season games and was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Second Team in both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He played an additional five games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) during the 2020-21 season.